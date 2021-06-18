Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Videos > 2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India

2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India

Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 02:24 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • With the latest update, the new 2021 Fascino 125 scooter gets a completely new exterior look and fresh paint schemes.

TRENDING NEWS

See All