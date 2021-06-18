2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India

2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in IndiaUpdated: 18 Jun 2021, 02:24 PM IST
- With the latest update, the new 2021 Fascino 125 scooter gets a completely new exterior look and fresh paint schemes.
TRENDING NEWSSee All
Hyundai Alcazar launched at ₹16.30 lakh, takes on Tata Safari, Hector Plus
3 min read . 03:08 PM IST
Anand Mahindra reshares video of 'selfie with Cheetah', says XUV safer option
1 min read . 10:57 AM IST
Force Gurkha, rival to Mahindra Thar, likely to launch ahead of festive season
2 min read . 12:11 PM IST