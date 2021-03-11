2021 Tata Safari Adventure Persona SUV: A quick walkaround

2021 Tata Safari Adventure Persona SUV: A quick walkaroundUpdated: 11 Mar 2021, 04:44 PM IST
- Tata Motors showcases the Safari Adventure Persona 7-seater SUV. It was earlier launched at ₹20.20 lakh. This edition of Safari SUV comes based on the top-spec XZ+ trim. The biggest difference is in the colour theme and blacked-out alloys along with minor changes inside as well. Here is a quick look at the new Tata Safari Adventure Persona SUV.
TRENDING NEWSSee All
Tesla in talks with India's Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure: Report
1 min read . 12 Mar 2021
Tesla CEO Elon Musk adds $25 billion in one day as tech rally boosts fortunes
2 min read . 12 Mar 2021