2021 Maybach S-Class: Mercedes’ answer to Bentley, Rolls-Royce

2021 Maybach S-Class: Mercedes’ answer to Bentley, Rolls-RoyceUpdated: 17 Jun 2021, 07:00 PM IST
- 2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class has been launched for the European market. It marks the return of the V12 engine in the top model. With the 2021 Maybach S-Class, Mercedes wants to take on rivals like Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the luxury sedan segment.
