Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Videos > 2021 Maybach S-Class: Mercedes’ answer to Bentley, Rolls-Royce

2021 Maybach S-Class: Mercedes’ answer to Bentley, Rolls-Royce

Updated: 17 Jun 2021, 07:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class has been launched for the European market. It marks the return of the V12 engine in the top model. With the 2021 Maybach S-Class, Mercedes wants to take on rivals like Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the luxury sedan segment.

TRENDING NEWS

See All