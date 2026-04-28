Upcoming Jeep Avenger teased with a new seven-slot grille design

Stellantis-owned Jeep is gearing up to unveil the upcoming Avenger and has released a teaser image previewing a revised seven-slot grille design. The teaser bills the visual refresh as the new generation of the brand’s most iconic design element.

The seven-slot grille has been a defining feature of Jeep models since the introduction of the CJ-2A in 1945, and it continues to serve at the centre of the brand’s style sheet across the global lineup, including the Wrangler and other SUVs. With this update, Jeep appears to be reworking the grille design while retaining its core characteristics.

The seven-slot grille has been redesigned to carry a more modern appearance with illuminated elements that visually connect the LED DRLs

The teaser reveals a silhouette of the front fascia, featuring a more modern grille with a sleek form factor and slim illuminated elements that visually connect the LED DRLs across the nose. The grille itself is a closed-off structure featuring seven individual Further details largely remain under wraps. The SUV retains its muscular bonnet and prominent fenders, while it appears to put on a new front bumper that adds some visual heft.

Beyond the teaser, the Jeep Avenger remains positioned as the brand’s entry-level offering and its first fully electric model. Originally launched in Europe in 2023, it is based on Stellantis’ CMP-eV platform and targets the compact crossover segment.

Jeep Avenger

While it is also available in petrol hybrid variants, the electric Avenger is powered by a front-mounted electric motor sending 156 PS and 260 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a single-speed transmission.

Power is derived from a 54 kWh battery pack, which delivers a WLTP-certified range of approximately 385 to 400 km in combined driving conditions. The model supports both AC and DC charging, with an 11 kW onboard charger and up to 100 kW DC fast-charging capability. Under ideal conditions, a 20 to 80 per cent charge can be completed in under 30 minutes.

Inside, the Avenger adopts a minimalist cabin layout with a layered dashboard design that is fitted with a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with connectivity and navigation functions. It also offers a range of driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping support, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.

First Published Date: