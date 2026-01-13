Copyright © HT Media Limited
Zelio Logix cargo e-scooter facelift launched at 56,551 for last-mile logistics

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Jan 2026, 17:54 pm
  • Zelio E-Mobility launches the 2026 Logix cargo electric scooter in India at 56,551. Designed for gig workers and last-mile delivery, it offers 150 kg payload capacity, refreshed styling, smart security features and low running costs.

Zelio E-Mobility has updated its Logix cargo e-scooter for 2026, targeting delivery riders, gig workers and small businesses operating in last-mile logistics
Indian electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer Zelio E-Mobility has launched the 2026 facelift variant of its Logix cargo e-scooter. Tailor-built for gig workers, delivery partners and small business owners, the new Logix variant is engineered for last-mile logistics with improved styling, performance, and rider-centric utility. The price for Zelio Logix starts at 56,551.

The 2026 Zelio Logix introduces a refreshed front design aimed at enhancing its road presence. It continues to offer a broad range of colour options, which include Gray, White, Green, Green Black and Red Black. Purpose-built for intensive logistics use, the Logix offers an impressive 150 kg loading capacity.

Ride comfort is delivered through a telescopic front suspension and spring-loaded rear suspension. The scooter comes riding on a 90/90–12 front tyre and a 90/100–10 rear tyre.

“Last-mile logistics demands reliability, efficiency and low operating costs, and the 2026 Logix facelift has been designed exactly for that need," said Kunal Arya, Managing Director of Zelio E-Mobility. “With improved safety features, smoother ride quality and a refreshed, utility-focused design, the new Logix gives delivery riders and small businesses a more dependable workhorse to enhance productivity every single day. We are confident that this upgraded model will further strengthen our position in practical, purpose-built electric mobility."

The model includes a digital dashboard, keyless entry, mobile charging and a comprehensive suite of smart protection features such as anti-theft detection, proximity lock and unlock, side stand alerts and real-time vehicle diagnostics. The Logix is built with a durable plastic body and comes with a 2-year vehicle warranty and a one-year battery warranty.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2026, 17:54 pm IST
TAGS: Zelio Logix Zelio electric vehicle ev electric scooter electric two wheeler
