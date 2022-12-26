Yezdi trademark doesn't belong to Classic Legends, mandates Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court has ordered that the ‘Yezdi’ trademark does not belong to Boman R. Irani of Rustomjee Group and Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. Instead, the order states that the trademark belongs to Ideal Jawa, which is currently under liquidation since 1991. The ruling has also allowed the official liquidator to sell the trademark through auction. The court order also restrained Boman R. Irani, Classic Legends, Mahindra & Mahindra and others from using the ‘Yezdi’ trademark. Also, they cannot use any other mark containing the word 'Yezdi' as a word or a device, whether independently or in conjunction with other words, including all domain names which use the word or mark ‘Yezdi’, states the order.

In response to this ruling, Classic Legends has stated in an official release that the company is seeking legal advice on this matter, and it will be filing an appeal against the order shortly and is optimistic about securing a favourable relief. It also said that in the interim period, manufacturing and sales of the ‘Yezdi’ motorcycles would continue, which is subject to the order of the Appellate Court. "The order is held in abeyance, and the company is seeking legal advice on the matter. The company will be filing an appeal against the order shortly and is optimistic of securing favourable relief," said the company.

The Karnataka High Court has also ordered that Ideal Jawa (India) Ltd., which is under liquidation, is the owner of the ‘Yezdi’ trademark, be it independently or in conjunction with other words. The court ruling further said that the company's trademarks remain in the legal custody of the court as it is currently dealing with the liquidation proceedings, which were initiated in 1991.

While giving this mandate, the Karnataka High Court has declared all the trademarks and registration certificates issued by the Registrar of Trademarks, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad to Boman Irani as null and void. It has also directed the Trademark Registration Authority to transfer all such registrations to Ideal Jawa through the Official Liquidator (OL). The court further added in its ruling that Boman Irani and Classic Legends are liable to account and pay Ideal Jawa for all the gains that have been made from using the trademarks and directed them to provide all the sales and earning details from the use of ‘Yezdi’ trademark in any form.

