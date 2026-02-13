Yezdi Roadster special edition teased before March 3 debut: What we know so far

Classic Legends is gearing up to reveal a new special edition Yezdi Roadster , and it is slated for a debut on March 3, 2026. The company has dropped a new cryptic teaser image across the Yezdi Motorcycles social media handles, and while it does not reveal any concrete information about the upcoming bike, the caption contains a hashtag of the Roadster, confirming that the special edition will be based on the neo-retro motorcycle.

The teaser contains an image of a rider wearing a black full-face helmet with the visor reflecting a blood red moon. The image contains the words, “This isn’t a reflection. It’s a sign", remaining tight-lipped about what to expect. Another hashtag in the caption suggests that the special edition Roadster may be dubbed the ‘Blood Moon’.

We expect the Yezdi Roadster Blood Moon to bring exclusive cosmetic detailing and a unique paint job that sets it apart from the standard model. The special edition motorcycle may even feature optional accessories as standard, although exact details remain unconfirmed.

Also Read : Ducati Formula 73 marks 100 years of racing heritage; Only 873 units made

2025 Yezdi Roadster:

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster looks sharper with the new styling and has a much better build. However, the styling seems inspired than being all original

The latest iteration of the Yezdi Roadster was launched in August 2025, featuring cosmetic revisions and mechanical upgrades. In terms of the visuals, the motorcycle donned a new rugged rear fender, updated handlebars for improved ergonomics, and new lighting elements, including LED headlamps and taillights, as well as new indicators.

It gets a fully digital single-pod instrument cluster with a chrome bezel, while USB Type A and Type C charging ports remain housed on the handlebars. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS supporting disc brakes fitted on alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

The biggest change for 2025 came in the form of the new Alpha2 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Producing 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque, the motor was upgraded for enhanced refinement and performance. It remains housed within a double-cradle frame suspended by telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: