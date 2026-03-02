Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 02 Mar 2026, 18:42 pm
  • The Yezdi Roadster gets a new special edition coinciding with the lunar eclipse, bringing an exclusive deep gloss red colour scheme and chrome details.

The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at ₹2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Classic Legends has launched the Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf today, coinciding with the blood Moon lunar eclipse. The special edition motorcycle comes with exclusive cosmetic detailing, and it is priced at an introductory 2,09,950 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Red Wolf features a neo-retro design inspired by 1970s Yezdi bikes. Finished in a deep gloss red hue, the motorcycle carries chrome detailing on the exhaust, engine and handlebars. It retains the Roadster’s sculpted fuel tank, a wide rear hugger fender, and a bobber-style tail section. It further features a rich brown seat and a modular setup enabling both solo and pillion seating. Yezdi claims the Roadster Red Wolf offers the widest rear tyre in its segment.

The Red Wolf special edition wears a deep gloss red colour with premium chrome detailing on the exhaust, engine, and handlebars

Mechanically, the Red Wolf is identical to the standard Yezdi Roadster. The motorcycle derives its power from the 350 Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine, and paired with a 6-speed gearbox, it makes 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque. It also comes with an assist and slipper clutch. Braking hardware includes a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS sourced from Continental.

The Roadster Red Wolf brings a 12.5-litre fuel tank, with the company claiming a riding range of over 350 km. The motorcycle is held up by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers tuned for touring comfort. The seat height stands at 795 mm, while ground clearance is rated at 171 mm. The motorcycle also features centre-forward footpegs aimed for a relaxed riding posture.

Standard equipment includes LED lighting and twin-barrel exhausts. The model will be offered with an Ownership Assurance Programme that includes a four-year or 50,000 km warranty, along with the option of comprehensive maintenance plans extending up to five years.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2026, 18:42 pm IST
