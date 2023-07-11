Yezdi Adventure features in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan prevue. Check it out

Actor Shah Rukh Khan released the prevue for his upcoming action flick Jawan on July 10, 2023, and the movie's first look has been received with thunderous applause online. The prevue promises a stunning star cast, breathtaking action and over-the-top sequences. For petrolheads, it will feature some action scenes involving motorcycles with the Yezdi Adventure doing some heavy lifting.

The Yezdi Adventure makes two blink-and-miss appearances in the prevue of the movie. In the first scene at 1.29s, the Adventure bikes are seen creating a formation which will likely lead up to the larger action sequence. The second frame comes in at 1.34s with the motorcycle going airborne.

Priced from ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India) onwards, the Yezdi Adventure is a tourer from the company’s range also comprising models like the Scrambler and Roadster. The bike draws power from a 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 29.8 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike weighs 198 kg (kerb) with a seat height of 815 mm. The Yezdi Adventure rides on 41 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 320 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The tourer uses a 21-inch front and 17-inch spoked wheel setup.

SRK and Yezdi

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be SRK’s first on-screen pairing with Yezdi motorcycles. The actor was previously seen riding a Yezdi in the movie ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ released in 1994. It now comes a full circle with Jawan with both the actor and the motorcycle brand reinventing themselves in recent years.

Jawan is slated to release on September 7 this year across the world

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is the actor’s second project this year after the very successful Pathaan. The movie is slated to release on September 7, 2023, worldwide, and will star actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It will also feature Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani among others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Atlee. Jawan promises to be a high-octane commercial potboiler appealing to the masses.

