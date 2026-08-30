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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Yzf R2: 5 Things To Know Before You Put Your Money Down

Yamaha YZF-R2: 5 things to know before you put your money down

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 30 Aug 2026, 15:41 pm
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  • Yamaha has introduced the new YZF-R2 in India with a 204cc engine, three variants, five colours and deliveries starting September 2026.

Yamaha YZF-R2 brings a new 204cc engine, TFT display and three variants to India's premium sports bike segment.
Yamaha YZF-R2
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₹3,200/ month
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The Yamaha YZF-R2 brings a new entry point to the brand’s fully faired sports bike range in India, combining a new 204cc engine with updated chassis hardware and modern electronics. Priced from 2.30 lakh, the R2 is offered in three variants, with equipment ranging from a standard TFT console and traction control to a quickshifter and adjustable components on the top-spec version. Here are the five key highlights that define Yamaha’s latest sports bike:

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Engine and powertrain

Powering the Yamaha YZF-R2 is a new 204cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine. It develops 26.1 bhp and 19.1 Nm and is connected to a six-speed gearbox.

A slip-and-assist clutch is standard throughout the range. Buyers opting for the middle variant or the R2 M also get a bi-directional quickshifter, allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

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New chassis and suspension

The motorcycle uses a diamond-type frame, with suspension duties handled by an upside-down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The setup is complemented by 17-inch alloy wheels and disc brakes on both ends.

The range-topping R2 M adds further hardware adjustments. It gets preload-adjustable front suspension, along with adjustable clutch and brake levers, giving riders more scope to tailor the motorcycle to their preferences.

TFT display and riding modes

Yamaha has equipped the R2 with a TFT instrument console that supports smartphone connectivity. The motorcycle also offers three riding modes: Street, Sport and Rain.

Traction control is included as standard across all three variants. The R2 M gets an additional Smart Key System, enabling keyless ignition.

Three variants

The Yamaha YZF-R2 is offered in three versions: the standard R2, an R2 equipped with a quickshifter, and the flagship R2 M. Prices range from 2.30 lakh to 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha is offering the motorcycle in five colours, although availability will vary according to the variant selected.

Rivals and deliveries

The new R2 enters India's premium 200cc sports bike category, where it will face the KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR 210. Yamaha has confirmed that customer deliveries are set to commence from mid-September 2026.

The motorcycle's positioning, equipment and price place it between established quarter-litre-class offerings and smaller-capacity fully faired machines, while giving buyers three equipment levels to choose from.

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First Published Date: 30 Aug 2026, 15:41 pm IST
TAGS: Yamaha r2 yamaha r2
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