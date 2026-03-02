Yamaha XSR155 now available in new Metallic Black shade

Y amaha Motor India has introduced a new colour scheme for the XSR155 . It is called Metallic Black, and as the name suggests, the motorcycle will be finished in a black colour scheme, which does complement XSR's timeless neo retro design language. To complement the black shade, the upside-down forks in the front are finished in a golden shade. The new colour scheme is priced at ₹1.59 lakh ex-showroom.

The motorcycle is also available in Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue, each lending a distinct character to its neo retro design. These shades work well with the round LED headlamp, sculpted teardrop shaped fuel tank, and the single piece Scrambler style seat.

Metallic Grey comes across as the most restrained option in the palette, allowing the clean lines and minimal bodywork to stand out without drawing too much attention. Vivid Red, on the other hand, introduces a sharper visual appeal, with contrasting highlights on the tank and side panels that give it a slightly more energetic presence.

Greyish Green Metallic leans into the motorcycle’s rugged undertones, complemented by subtle orange detailing on the alloy wheels that adds a hint of contrast. Metallic Blue rounds off the range as the brighter, more noticeable choice, aligning closely with the brand’s broader colour identity while still fitting neatly into the bike’s retro inspired theme.

Powering the XSR155 is a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with VVA or Variable Valve Actuation. It puts out 18.10 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Hajime Aota, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said: “At Yamaha, innovation is driven by emotion and shaped by our riders. The exceptional response to the XSR155 since its debut reflects the strong resonance of the Modern Retro Sport philosophy in India. When our community expressed a clear aspiration for a black variant, we acted with agility and purpose. The introduction of the Metallic Black XSR155 is not just about a new colour — it is about deepening our connection with riders who seek individuality, performance, and styling in one compelling package. We remain committed to delivering products that inspire pride of ownership and pure riding excitement."

