Yamaha XSR155 is finally here: Colour options and factory kits detailed

The Yamaha XSR155 has finally arrived in India after a long wait, marking the Japanese manufacturer’s 150 cc neo-retro roadster entry. Based on the same platform as the R15 V4 and MT-15 , the XSR155 is powered by the familiar 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and priced at ₹1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Unlike the R15 and MT-15, the XSR155 is offered in a single variant, but Yamaha has introduced a range of customisation options through four colour choices and two accessory packages designed to match distinct rider preferences.

Yamaha XSR155: Colour options in India

Yamaha offers the XSR155 in four factory colour schemes: Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue. Each of these finishes complements the motorcycle’s neo-retro styling, accentuating the round LED headlamp, teardrop fuel tank, and single-piece Scrambler-style seat. Metallic Grey serves as the understated base option, highlighting the bike’s minimalist design ethos. Vivid Red adds a sportier touch with contrasting accents on its tank and side panels. Greyish Green Metallic reinforces its rugged personality with a touch of orange for the alloys. Metallic Blue stands as the more eye-catching option and remains closely aligned to the rest of Yamaha’s range. All four colour options are offered at no additional cost.

Yamaha XSR155: Factory kit prices compared

Accessory Item Scrambler Package ( ₹ ) Café Racer Package ( ₹ ) Flyscreen / Headlamp Cowl 3,290 (Flyscreen) 8,980 (Headlamp Cowl) Headlight Cover 3,610 — Bar-End Mirrors 3,080 — Knee Pads 400 — Seat / Seat Cover 480 (Seat Cover) 6,640 (Café Racer Seat) Side Number Plate / Side Cover 4,320 (Number Plate) 2,890 (Side Cover) Side Radiator Guards 1,330 1,330 Adjustable Levers 2,720 2,720 License Plate Holder 5,620 5,620 Total (Approx.) ₹ 25,450 ₹ 28,180

Yamaha XSR155: Scrambler Package

For buyers who prefer a more rugged appearance, Yamaha offers the Scrambler Package as an official accessory kit. The bundle adds practical elements such as a small flyscreen and headlight cover for wind protection, bar-end mirrors for aesthetics, and knee pads on the tank for extra grip. A scrambler-style seat cover and a side-mounted number plate enhance the motorcycle’s rugged visuals, while functional upgrades like adjustable clutch and brake levers, side radiator guards, and a new license plate holder complete the package.

Individually, these components are priced as follows: the flyscreen costs ₹3,290, headlight cover ₹3,610, bar-end mirrors ₹3,080, knee pads ₹400, scrambler seat cover ₹480, side number plate ₹4,320, side radiator guards ₹1,330, adjustable levers ₹2,720, and the license plate holder ₹5,620.

Yamaha XSR155: Café Racer Package

For those who lean toward a more sportier, performance-oriented design, Yamaha’s Café Racer Package reinterprets the XSR155 as an old-fashioned street racer. The kit replaces the standard seat with a café-racer-style saddle featuring a rear seat hump, while the bike dons a compact headlamp cowl and side covers that streamline its appearance. Shared accessories such as side radiator guards, adjustable clutch and brake levers, and the license plate holder are also included in this setup, offering both visual and functional enhancements.

The café racer-style seat is priced at ₹6,640, while the headlamp cowl costs ₹8,980 and side covers ₹2,890. The side radiator guards, adjustable levers, and license plate holder are priced identically to those in the Scrambler Package— ₹1,330, ₹2,720, and ₹5,620 respectively.

While the XSR155 is sold in a single mechanical specification, the combination of four factory colours and two official accessory kits allows buyers to tailor the motorcycle’s visual identity to their liking. The Scrambler Package caters to those who prefer a rugged, dual-purpose design, whereas the Café Racer Package transforms the bike into a track-inspired machine.

