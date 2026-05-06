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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Xsr 155 Prices Hiked; Top Variant Now Costs 1.59 Lakh

Yamaha XSR 155 prices hiked; top variant now costs 1.59 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 06 May 2026, 13:43 pm
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  • Yamaha XSR 155 prices updated in India with most colour variants becoming 1,000 more expensive from this month onwards.

Yamaha has increased XSR 155 prices in India due to rising input and logistics costs
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Yamaha XSR 155
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Yamaha Motor India has hiked the prices of the XSR 155, and apart from the entry-level option, all colour variants of the neo-retro roadster are now more expensive by 1,000. With this, the starting ex-showroom price tag remains unchanged at 1,49,990, but the range now goes up to 1,59,990. The new prices are applicable from this month onwards, with the hike attributed to rising input and logistical costs.

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Yamaha XSR 155: Variant-wise pricing

Color variantOld ex-showroom priceNew ex-showroom price
Metallic Blue 1,49,990 1,49,990
Vivid Red 1,52,990 1,53,990
Metallic Grey 1,56,990 1,57,990
Greyish Green Metallic 1,58,990 1,59,990
Metallic Black 1,58,990 1,59,990

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MaxSpeed Icon85 kmph
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Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon45.5 kmpl
₹ 1.50 - 1.59 Lakhs
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MaxSpeed Icon85 kmph
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Also Read : Bajaj Avenger 220 Street to launch soon

Yamaha XSR 155: Key highlights to know

The XSR155 looks distinctive, rides confidently and offers enough performance to keep you engaged.

The impact of the price hike is marginal and is largely not expected to affect buyer decisions. The Yamaha XSR 155 nameplate rose to popularity on our shores well before it was actually launched in the market. Carrying design cues from larger-capacity XSR siblings, it brings a sporty, neo-retro aesthetic with its round LED headlamp, a sculpted fuel tank that leads to a ribbed seat, and a chunky exhaust.

Mechanically, the XSR 155 remains unchanged despite the price hike. It continues to be powered by the tried-and-tested 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that does duties in the likes of the MT-15 V2 and the R15 V4. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, it makes 18.1bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is housed within Yamaha’s famed Deltabox frame, which gets suspended by USD front forks and a rear monoshock. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloys wheels fitted with discs at both ends for stopping power that is further enhanced with dual-channel ABS.

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First Published Date: 06 May 2026, 13:43 pm IST
TAGS: price price hike motorcycle yamaha xsr 155
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