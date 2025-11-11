Yamaha XSR 155 neo-retro roadster launched at 1.49 lakh with R15 V4-based DNA

Yamaha has launched the XSR 155 in India at an introductory ex-showroom price tag of ₹1.49 lakh. Based on the R15 V4’s underpinnings, the Yamaha XSR 155 is built as a neo-retro roadster with style cues derived from its bigger-capacity XSR siblings. Tailor-made for riders seeking an old-fashioned aesthetic with a modern package, it will be available in four colour options, including Metallic Grey, Greying Green Metallic, Metallic Blue, and Vivid Red.

The XSR 155 comes with round LED headlamp and taillight units, while switching out the R15’s clip-ons for high-set handlebars, allowing upright ergonomics. The bike features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank that leads to a scrambler-style single-piece seat, while the rider gets a straightforward LCD instrument cluster. The 155 cc single-cylinder engine lies exposed underneath, followed by a slightly upswept exhaust pipe.

What is the Yamaha XSR 155 powered by?

The XSR 155 is built on the R15 V4’s platform, carrying over its 155 cc liquid-cooled 4-valve single-cylinder engine housed within the deltabox frame. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch, the motor delivers 18.1 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. This is a tried-and-tested power unit, known for its tractability and reliability across Yamaha’s 155 cc range.

What are the Yamaha XSR 155's chassis and hardware details?

The deltabox frame is held up by USD front forks and a link-type rear monoshock, while the bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The XSR 155 stands with a 175 mm ground clearance and offers an approachable seat height of 810 mm. It weighs in at 134 kg with the 10.4-litre fuel tank full.

