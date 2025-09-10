Yamaha two-wheelers see price drop up to 17,500 post GST cut from Sept 22

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has announced that it will pass the full advantage of the recent GST update on two-wheelers to its Indian customers. The initiative, which will start from 22nd September 2025, will witness price cuts across Yamaha's two-wheeler and scooter range.

The R15, Yamaha’s halo sportbike, now costs ₹ 1.94 lakh, down by ₹ 17,581. The MT15, another popular motorcycle, is cheaper by almost ₹ 15,000.

The move by the government to reduce the GST on two-wheelers has been hailed by the two wheeler maker as a step that could help stimulate demand, especially with the festive season on the horizon.

What the price cuts look like

The R15, Yamaha’s halo sportbike, now costs ₹1.94 lakh, down by ₹17,581. The MT15, another popular motorcycle, is cheaper by almost ₹15,000. Even the more everyday models like the FZ-S Fi Hybrid and FZ-X Hybrid have dropped by about ₹12,000.

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha R15 range refreshed with new colours

On the scooter side, the maxi-scooter Aerox 155 sees a cut of nearly ₹12,800, while the RayZR and Fascino, two models that have found loyalists in urban markets, are cheaper by about ₹7,700 and ₹8,500, respectively.

These are not token reductions. For a buyer debating between an ICE commuter and a scooter, or stretching to a premium 150cc motorcycle, the lower GST tilts the scales.

Yamaha’s pitch

“It will provide a strong boost to two-wheeler demand during the festive season," said Itaru Otani, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, thanking the government for the decision. Yamaha insists the entire benefit of the lower GST will flow straight to buyers, without holding back a single rupee.

This is also a clever positioning move. While the company isn’t shouting about sales targets, it is making a point: affordability matters. And in a market where Yamaha often competes with Hero and Honda on the commuter side and with KTM and Bajaj on the performance end, every price advantage counts.

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid launched with new features, priced from ₹80,750

The bigger picture

Beyond Yamaha, the larger story is about demand. Two-wheeler sales have been sluggish, particularly in rural markets, where affordability is everything. GST relief, even if modest in absolute terms, brings psychological comfort. A few thousand rupees saved can decide whether a purchase goes through this festive season.

For Yamaha, passing on the cut in full is less about generosity and more about confidence. The company seems to be betting that lower prices, mixed with festive sentiment, will spark momentum not just for itself but across the segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: