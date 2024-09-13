Yamaha R15M with carbon fibre graphics and upgrades launched at ₹1.98 lakh
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 13 Sep 2024, 12:46 PM
Yamaha Motor India has launched the new R15M in the Indian market. It gets a new carbon fibre trim variant and new features as well. The R15M in Metallic Grey is priced at ₹1,98,300 whereas the new Carbon Fibre Pattern costs ₹2,08,300. Both prices are ex-showroom.
There are no mechanical changes. It continues to come with a fuel-injected 155 cc engine, which produces a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm and a maximum power of 18.10 bhp at 10,000 rpm.