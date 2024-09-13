Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha R15m With Carbon Fibre Graphics And Upgrades Launched At 1.98 Lakh

Yamaha R15M with carbon fibre graphics and upgrades launched at 1.98 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Sep 2024, 12:46 PM
Follow us on:
Yamaha has launched the R15M in India with a new carbon fibre trim. The Metallic Grey variant is priced at ₹1,98,300 and the carbon version at ₹2,08
...
The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant. Metallic Grey is priced at ₹1,98,300, while the carbon option costs ₹2,08,300. The bike maintains its 155 cc engine with 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm torque.

Yamaha Motor India has launched the new R15M in the Indian market. It gets a new carbon fibre trim variant and new features as well. The R15M in Metallic Grey is priced at 1,98,300 whereas the new Carbon Fibre Pattern costs 2,08,300. Both prices are ex-showroom.

There are no mechanical changes. It continues to come with a fuel-injected 155 cc engine, which produces a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm and a maximum power of 18.10 bhp at 10,000 rpm.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2024, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Motor India R15 R15M
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS