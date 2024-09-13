Yamaha R15M with carbon fibre graphics and upgrades launched at 1.98 lakh

Yamaha has launched the R15M in India with a new carbon fibre trim. The Metallic Grey variant is priced at ₹1,98,300 and the carbon version at ₹2,08

Yamaha Motor India has launched the new R15M in the Indian market. It gets a new carbon fibre trim variant and new features as well. The R15M in Metallic Grey is priced at ₹1,98,300 whereas the new Carbon Fibre Pattern costs ₹2,08,300. Both prices are ex-showroom.