Yamaha R15M, MT-15 get new editions. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2024, 15:00 PM
  • The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of the R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 get MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels.
Yamaha
Yamaha
The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of the R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 get MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels. These special edition models are powered by 155cc fuel-injected, liquid cooled engines that produce a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm and a maximum power of 18 bhp.

Japanese two wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models that include the R15M and the MT-15 Version 2.0. The R15M MotoGP Edition is priced at 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom, while the MT-15 is priced at 1.73 lakh.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range will be available exclusively at the Blue Square Showrooms across the country. The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of the R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 get MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels.

Yamaha R15M

The Yamaha R15M gets powered by a fuel-injected 155 cc engine, which produces a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm and a maximum power of 18 bhp at 10,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six speed manual gearbox with slip and assist clutch and quickshifter as well. Yamaha also offers traction control and VVA that kicks in at 7,400 rpm.

Also Read : Yamaha R15M with carbon fibre graphics and upgrades launched. Check price

Besides, the bike also gets Quick Shifter, fully digital colour TFT screen, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Music & Volume control, upgraded switchgear and LED licence plate. The recent enhancements to the R15M include the introduction of a Turn-by-Turn Navigation feature, as well as music and volume control capabilities.

These functions can be utilised via the Y-Connect Application, which is available for download on the Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices. To connect and synchronise with the motorcycle, the rider is required to download and install the application on their smartphone.

Yamaha MT-15

The Yamaha MT-15 too gets powered by the 155 cc engine with similar power figures. It also comes with Yamaha's patent Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. The engine comes featuring a six-speed gearbox. Being based on the R15, the MT-15 features the same patented DeltaBox frame and weighs just 139 kg.

Also watch: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review

Some of the key feature highlights on the bike include the use of a Bluetooth-enabled screen, LED headlamp, and single-channel ABS. The MT-15 V2 also gets the upside-down forks and aluminium swingarm that has been borrowed from the R15 V4.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2024, 15:00 PM IST
