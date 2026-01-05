Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha R15 range grows cheaper in 70th anniversary offer. Check new prices

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Jan 2026, 12:53 pm
  • Yamaha Motor India has announced a 5,000 price cut on the R15 range as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations.

The 2025 Yamaha R15 continues with the same mechanicals with power coming from the 155 cc VVT motor tuned for 19 bhp and 14.2 Nm
Yamaha Motor India has announced a limited-period price reduction on its R15 sports bike range in a move to mark the company’s 70th anniversary. Effective from January 5, the move brings special price savings of 5,000 across the R15 lineup, lowering the starting ex-showroom price in Delhi to 1,50,700.

The R15 range continues to be powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine housed within Yamaha’s famed Deltabox frame. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. With this, the R15 makes 19 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque.

This platform underpins all variants of the motorcycle and is geared towards delivering a balance between everyday usability and sporty riding dynamics. Depending on the variant, the R15 brings features such as traction control, quickshifter, upside-down front forks, and a linked-type monoshock rear suspension.

Also Read : 2026 Yamaha R3 70th anniversary livery unveiled

Following the anniversary price revision, the Yamaha R15 S is priced at 1,50,700, the R15 V4 at 1,66,200, and the top-spec R15 M at 1,81,100, all ex-showroom, Delhi.

Yamaha R15 range new prices

Model

Price (INR)

Yamaha R15 S

1,50,700

Yamaha R15 V4

1,66,200

Yamaha R15 M

1,81,100

The revised pricing is part of Yamaha’s initiatives to celebrate its 70th anniversary in India and applies across the R15 series, although the company has not specified how long the offer will remain in effect.

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2026, 12:53 pm IST
TAGS: Yamaha Motor India Yamaha R15 R15 V4
