Yamaha R15 range grows cheaper in 70th anniversary offer. Check new prices

Yamaha Motor India has announced a limited-period price reduction on its R15 sports bike range in a move to mark the company’s 70th anniversary. Effective from January 5, the move brings special price savings of ₹5,000 across the R15 lineup, lowering the starting ex-showroom price in Delhi to ₹1,50,700.

The Yamaha R15 lineup has been on sale in India for over a decade and has played a major role in shaping the entry-level sports bike segment. According to the company, more than one million units of the R15 have been manufactured in India since it debuted in 2008, making it one of Yamaha’s highest-volume performance-focused offerings on our shores.

The R15 range continues to be powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine housed within Yamaha’s famed Deltabox frame. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. With this, the R15 makes 19 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque.

This platform underpins all variants of the motorcycle and is geared towards delivering a balance between everyday usability and sporty riding dynamics. Depending on the variant, the R15 brings features such as traction control, quickshifter, upside-down front forks, and a linked-type monoshock rear suspension.

Following the anniversary price revision, the Yamaha R15 S is priced at ₹1,50,700, the R15 V4 at ₹1,66,200, and the top-spec R15 M at ₹1,81,100, all ex-showroom, Delhi.

Yamaha R15 range new prices Model Price (INR) Yamaha R15 S ₹1,50,700 Yamaha R15 V4 ₹1,66,200 Yamaha R15 M ₹1,81,100

The revised pricing is part of Yamaha’s initiatives to celebrate its 70th anniversary in India and applies across the R15 series, although the company has not specified how long the offer will remain in effect.

