Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which streetfighter should you pick

The naked streetfighter segment is highly competitive and commands a demanding audience filled with young riders who want performance-focused sporty bikes that feel premium and carry features that give them their money’s worth. To that end, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Yamaha MT-15 V2 are two such motorcycles that fit the bill and are quite popular within the market.

Bajaj Auto has been working to update the Pulsar range of motorcycles, and to that end, the homegrown manufacturer had recently brought out the 2024 Pulsar N250. This is a premium streetfighter that was first introduced into the Indian market in 2021 and is now updated with several changes and feature add-ons that help the motorcycle match up to its rivals.

One such rival is the MT-15 V2, which is a naked version of the ever-popular R15 sports bike. It is relatively more polarising with its design and carries a bunch of features that aid in propping up its value. If you are in the market for a streetfighter motorcycle, here is a spec-wise comparison between the N250 and the MT-15 V2 to help you decide which is a better fit for your needs: