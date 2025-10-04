Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha MT-03 & R3 prices reduced by 20,000 after GST cuts. Right time to buy?

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 04 Oct 2025, 13:43 pm
This would be a second price cut for the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 since their launch in India, making them even more affordable over rivals, thanks to the new GST cuts. 

The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are now cheaper by up to ₹1.3 lakh when compared to their launch prices in 2023
Yamaha R3
Yamaha Motor India has reduced the prices on the MT-03 and R3, making the bikes even more affordable. Both the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 arrive in India as Completely Built Units (CBU), positioning them as expensive offerings. However, the company corrected prices for both offerings earlier this year, while the GST rationalisation brings the prices down even further, with the engine displacement under the 350 cc threshold.

Yamaha R3 & MT-03 get affordable by 20,000

As a result, the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are now more affordable by 20,000. The Yamaha R3 now retails at 3.39 lakh, down from its previous price of 3.60 lakh. On the other hand, the Yamaha MT-03 is now priced at 3.30 lakh, down from 3.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Yamaha R3 & MT-03 get a massive price cut of 1.10 lakh. Check new prices

The Yamaha MT-03 and R3 remain mechanically sorted, which make them a promising purchase for purists

Second price cut for Yamaha twins this year

This is in addition to the 1.10 lakh price cut that Yamaha announced earlier this year. Both the R3 and MT-03 were launched in India in late 2023. The R3 retailed at 4.65 lakh, while the MT-03 was priced at 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). While prices have seen a dramatic reduction since, do note that these are still the old bikes that were brought to India.

In contrast, both the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were updated internationally last year with comprehensive changes. The new version, sporting revised styling and more equipment, is yet to make its way to the Indian market. That said, the mechanical bits remain the same between the old and new models.

Yamaha MotorcyclesOld PriceNew PriceDifference
Yamaha MT-03 3.50 lakh 3.30 lakh 20,000
Yamaha R3 3.60 lakh 3.40 lakh 20,000

Yamaha R3 & MT-03: Specifications

Both the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 draw power from a 321 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, which is often regarded as a gem with its stellar refinement and smooth power delivery. The engine produces 41.4 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts include USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets a digital console but no Bluetooth connectivity.

For those looking at an unadulterated, refined, and excellent performance motorcycle, the R3 and MT-03 might just be the pick for you. Moreover, the latest GST slabs work in favour of Yamaha when compared to rivals like the KTM 390 Duke and Aprilia RS 457, which are bound to get a price hike in the future.

Right time to buy?

The new GST rationalisation should also encourage Yamaha to introduce the updated R3 and MT-03 to India at the earliest. That said, the new offerings could command a higher price tag, which would mean the bikes lose their value-friendliness. That's why, for those looking at a sorted mechanical package without fretting too much about the looks, this might just be the right time to bring the R3 or MT-03 home.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2025, 13:43 pm IST
TAGS: Yamaha MT03 Yamaha MT03 Yamaha R3 Yamaha Motor India Yamaha India
