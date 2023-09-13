Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up

Yamaha Motor India has launched new Monster Energy Moto GP Editions for its range. The new special edition will be available with YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0, Aerox 155 and Ray ZR. Yamaha will offer Monster Energy MotoGP Edition in limited numbers. The special edition only comes with cosmetic changes, the manufacturer has not made any mechanical changes to any of the two-wheelers.

On this occasion, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Mr. Eishin Chihana said, “There is a lot of enthusiasm among Yamaha fans to witness the first ever MotoGP race in India. With the launch of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range today, we believe it is only going to rev up their excitement. The introduction of 2023 MotoGP Edition livery strengthens our commitment towards Indian customers of offering an exciting, stylish, and sporty model range that represents Yamaha’s rich racing legacy. This exclusive line-up showcases Yamaha’s continuous efforts to meet the aspirations of our young customers including those who are passionate MotoGP fans."

First Published Date: