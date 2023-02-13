Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha India Launches New R15 M, Mt 15, Fz S, Fz X. Details Here

Yamaha India launches new R15 M, MT 15, FZ-S, FZ-X. Details here

Yamaha Motor India on Monday launched the updated versions of its 150cc motorcycle range, including the new R15 M, MT 15, FZ-X and FZ-S FI. The updated Yamaha 150 cc motorcycles come as OBD 2 compliant and have several upgraded features, claims the Japanese two-wheeler giant. The Yamaha MT 15 V2 is priced at 168,400 (ex-showroom), while the FZ-S FI is priced at 127,400 (ex-showroom). The FZ FI V3 is priced at 115,200 (ex-showroom), while FZ-X is priced at 135,900 (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto
Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 12:10 PM
Follow us on:
Yamaha R15 M comes with a track-focused styling taking the appeal of the R15 one notch above.

The auto company has introduced the R15 M, which comes with a racing-inspired DNA. It dons the signature white and blue Yamaha livery. The semi-faired bike gets a fully digital instrument cluster with R1 inspired display, night mode etc.

Also Read : BMW Motorrad recalls 700 plus S 1000 motorcycles in this country. Here is why

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Mt-15
155 cc
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4
155 cc | Manual
₹1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha Fz-x
149 cc
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Super Soco Tc Wander
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Honda Hornet 2.0 Adventure
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Yamaha Xsr155
155 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The FZ-S FI fourth-generation model now comes with a host of design updates. The most prominent one among them is the updated headlamp with all-LED lamps and bifurcated LED daytime running lights integrated into the cluster. The bike gets Bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with Traction Control System (TCS) taken from the Yamaha racing team. It is available in three different colour options, which are Metallic Grey, Majesty Red and Metallic Black.

The FZ-X, on the other hand, gets golden wheel trims, bi-functional LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED turn indicators, LED taillight, TCS etc. It gets a power socket for mobile charging and Bluetooth connectivity. It has three colour options, including Dark Matte Blue, Matte Black and Matte Copper.

The new Yamaha MT 15 version two comes with updated styling. It gets LED turn indicators, LED headlamps, TCS, dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity etc. It draws energy from a 155 cc engine. It is available in four different colour options, which are Cyan Storm, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Racing Blue and Metallic Black Deluxe.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 12:10 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha R15 Yamaha MT 15 Yamaha FZ S Yamaha FZ X
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS