Yamaha India expands premium retail footprint with 500th ‘Blue Square’ showroom

Yamaha Motor India has reached an important milestone with the launch of its 500th ‘Blue Square’ showroom in the country. The brand’s premium retail network has grown steadily since its introduction in 2019, aimed at offering a more experience-driven environment for two-wheeler buyers. Yamaha added 100 of these outlets in the past nine months alone, reflecting a renewed emphasis on its retail presence and brand positioning in the premium segment.

With this expansion, Yamaha continues to shape its retail identity around customer experience and brand visibility, even as competition in the mid-range and premium two-wheeler space intensifies.

History of Blue Square

The Blue Square format, part of Yamaha’s broader ‘Call of the Blue’ campaign launched in 2018, was conceived to move beyond conventional dealership models. These showrooms focus on offering a more curated setting that showcases Yamaha’s design philosophy and motorsport-influenced identity. Elements such as dedicated accessory zones and rider community initiatives are integrated into the retail spaces.

Product range and brand engagement

The Blue Square showrooms display Yamaha’s current lineup, including models like the R3, MT-03, AEROX 155, and familiar offerings such as the YZF-R15 range, MT-15, and FZ Series. These outlets also host group rides and brand engagement activities under the ‘Blue Streaks’ banner, targeting younger customers interested in lifestyle-focused motorcycling.

According to the company, this network expansion is not just about increasing sales points but also about standardising the buying and ownership experience across regions. “Reaching the 500-showroom mark is a proud moment," said Itaru Otani, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, noting that the brand aims to offer a consistent experience to customers nationwide.

