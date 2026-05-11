Yamaha hosts track day experience for R15 and MT-15 owners in Gurugram

More than 200 Yamaha owners got a taste of track riding at the F9 Go Karting Track in Gurugram, as India Yamaha Motor hosted a dedicated Track Day experience under its “The Call of The Blue" campaign. The event also drew over 400 Yamaha enthusiasts from Gurugram and the NCR region.

Designed around the Yamaha R15 and MT-15, the session introduced riders to the basics of circuit riding in a controlled setup. Participants attended classroom-style briefings before heading onto the track, where they learnt key techniques including racing lines, braking control, lean angles and body positioning.

Beyond the riding sessions, the venue also featured Yamaha apparel and accessories displays, along with interactive zones for attendees. Through events like these, Yamaha continues to build a stronger rider community while giving customers a closer look at the brand’s motorsport-focused identity.

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