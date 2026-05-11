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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Hosts Track Day Experience For R15 And Mt 15 Owners In Gurugram

Yamaha hosts track day experience for R15 and MT-15 owners in Gurugram

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 May 2026, 17:36 pm
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  • Yamaha hosted a Track Day event in Gurugram for R15 and MT-15 owners, where over 200 riders experienced circuit riding basics, track techniques and Yamaha’s motorsport-focused culture.

Designed around the Yamaha R15 and MT-15, the session introduced riders to the basics of circuit riding in a controlled setup.
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More than 200 Yamaha owners got a taste of track riding at the F9 Go Karting Track in Gurugram, as India Yamaha Motor hosted a dedicated Track Day experience under its “The Call of The Blue" campaign. The event also drew over 400 Yamaha enthusiasts from Gurugram and the NCR region.

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Designed around the Yamaha R15 and MT-15, the session introduced riders to the basics of circuit riding in a controlled setup. Participants attended classroom-style briefings before heading onto the track, where they learnt key techniques including racing lines, braking control, lean angles and body positioning.

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Beyond the riding sessions, the venue also featured Yamaha apparel and accessories displays, along with interactive zones for attendees. Through events like these, Yamaha continues to build a stronger rider community while giving customers a closer look at the brand’s motorsport-focused identity.

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First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 17:36 pm IST
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