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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Hikes Prices Of Rayzr 125, Fascino 125 And Aerox 155 Scooters

Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 07 May 2026, 15:48 pm
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  • Yamaha has increased prices of the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters by up to 2,800. Here are the new ex-showroom prices and variant-wise details.

Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to ₹2,800.
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Yamaha RayZR 125
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Yamaha Motor India has increased the prices of its scooters, namely the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155. The price revision comes amid rising input and logistics costs, with the updated prices coming into effect immediately across dealerships. While the Fascino 125 receives a hike of up to 1,000, the RayZR 125 range is now costlier by 2,200, and the Aerox 155 gets a 2,800 increase.

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Yamaha Fascino 125: Price hike details

The updated Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid gets a new rear design and refreshed styling for urban riders.

Yamaha has increased the prices of the Fascino 125 by 1,000 for select variants. The scooter was recently given a visual refresh, with the updated model having launched in April 2026. The hike applies to the top-spec Fascino S with the TFT display as well as the disc brake-equipped variant. Following the revision, the Fascino S is now priced at 96,200, while the Fascino Disc costs 89,000 (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

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Hero Destini 125
Engine Icon124.6 cc Mileage Icon59 kmpl
₹ 80,450 - 91,700
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Yamaha RayZR 125
Engine Icon125.0 cc Mileage Icon71.33 kmpl
₹ 73,430 - 85,974
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Yamaha Fascino 125
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon49 kmpl
₹ 76,500 - 95,200
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Yamaha Aerox 155
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon48.62 kmpl
₹ 1.38 - 1.53 Lakhs
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Variant

Old price

New price

Fascino S 95,200 96,200
Fascino Disc 88,000 89,000

Yamaha RayZR 125: Price hike details

The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 and Street Rally get new colours - Silver White Cocktail and Matte Grey Metallic (pictured)

The Yamaha RayZR 125 lineup has received a uniform price increase of 2,200 across all variants. Yamaha had already revised prices of the RayZR range by 660 in April 2026, and this latest increase further pushes up the scooter’s pricing.

Following the latest revision, the base drum brake variant is now priced at 76,960, while the standard disc brake and Deluxe trims cost 83,760 and 84,660, respectively. The top-spec Street Rally variant is now priced at 89,760 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read : Yamaha R15 lineup prices hiked by 4,900, top variant now costs 1.96 lakh

Variant

Old price

New price

RayZR 125 Drum 74,760 76,960
RayZR 125 Disc 81,560 83,760
RayZR 125 Deluxe 82,460 84,660
RayZR 125 Street Rally 87,560 89,760

Yamaha Aerox 155: Price hike details

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is the company's performance-focused scooter, underpinned by the tried-and-tested 155 cc liquid-cooled motor from the R15 V4

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has also received a price revision of 2,800. With the updated pricing now in effect, the standard Aerox 155 is priced at 1.43 lakh, while the higher-spec Version S trim costs 1.46 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Variant

Old price

New price

Aerox 155 Standard 1.40 lakh 1.43 lakh
Aerox 155 Version S 1.43 lakh 1.46 lakh

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First Published Date: 07 May 2026, 15:48 pm IST
TAGS: yamaha scooter price hike
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