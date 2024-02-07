Yamaha FZ-X gets new chrome colour scheme, priced at 1.40 lakh

India Yamaha Motor has added a new colour scheme to the FZ-X motorcycle, which will now be available in chrome. Quite the bold choice for a 150 cc commuter, the Yamaha FZ-X chrome colour option is priced at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is ₹3,500 more than the Matte Copper shade, and about ₹2,500 more expensive over the Dark Matte Blue and Matte Titan colours. Yamaha has also announced that the first 100 customers of the FZ-X Chrome variant will get a Casio G-Shock watch upon delivery of the bike.

Yamaha India says the new colour addition has been made in a bid to keep the product range fresh and contemporary, especially around young buyers. The chrome colour scheme extends to several parts of the motorcycle including the circular headlamp nacelle and fuel tank. The rest of the motorcycle remains the same finished in brush aluminium and black. The wheels also remain covered in gold, much like the other colour schemes on the motorcycle. Notably, chrome colours are mostly available on classic motorcycles priced over ₹2 lakh.

There are no mechanical changes and the motorcycle continues to come with the 149 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with fuel injection. The engine develops 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with single-channel ABS.

On the feature front, the Yamaha FZ-X comes with an LCD instrument cluster with a Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect mobile app, an LED headlamp, a lower engine guard, and a rear mudguard. The company added the Traction Control System (TCS) in 2023, which is now standard across Yamaha’s more affordable motorcycle range.

In related news, Yamaha Motor Company recently acquired a stake in Bengaluru-based EV start-up River. That said, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has not announced electrification plans for India. Instead, it plans to bring more premium products in the short term with the MT-07 and R7 set to arrive later this year.

