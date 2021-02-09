Yamaha FZ Series updated, now lighter, flashier and with connected tech

Yamaha has given its FZ series a string of key updates with a focus on attracting more prospective customers who are looking at attractive bikes with lighter weight and more connected technology. The price of the new FZ FI starts from ₹1.03 lakh and that of the new FZS FI starts from ₹1.07 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi).

The new FZ series comprising of FZ FI models is offered in two colours - Racing Blue and Metallic black. The FZS FI models come with five colour options - Matte red (new), Dark matte blue, Matte black, Dark knight and Vintage Edition.

The weight of the bikes have gone down from 137 kilos to 135 kilos with Yamaha now promising better maneuvering along with an improved comfort of handling. All models in the new FZ (149CC) series are powered by single channel ABS, gets LED headlight, 140 mm wide rear radial tyre, two level single-piece seating and a durable 149 cc FI engine in BS 6.

Among the other notable new features are Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch and the exhaust system has been tuned to produce better sound.

FZS FI Models are enabled with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Bluetooth- technology and offers several features like 'Answer back', 'E-lock', 'Locate my bike', 'Hazard', among others.

The string of updates is part of Yamaha's strategy to keep refreshing its product lineup in the country. "FZ is an iconic brand of Yamaha and in India, we want to recreate its excitement every year with additional features and new offerings," said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India. "We will keep on listening to our customers & continue to launch new products under the banner of The Call of The Blue.