Top 5 maxi-scooters I would pick over a mundane commuter

Maxi scooters in India blend the aggressive styling, riding comfort, and performance of touring motorcycles with the convenience of an automatic scooter.

Maxi scooters bridge the gap between mundane commuter scooters and full-sized motorcycles. They offer superior comfort, highway run-capability, and massive storage, while also keeping the convenient twist-and-go automatic transmission and step-through practicality of a regular scooter. With the evolving consumer demand in the Indian two-wheeler market, the demand and sales for maxi-scooters are increasing fast, which is why the two-wheeler manufacturers have started focusing on this segment.

Maxi scooters in India blend the aggressive styling, riding comfort, and performance of touring motorcycles with the convenience of an automatic scooter. The segment in the Indian market is primarily dominated by 125 cc – 160 cc sporty models, while there are a few maxi-scooters available in the premium 300 cc - 400 cc segment.

Here are the top five maxi-scooters I would pick over a mundane commuter scooter.