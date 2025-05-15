Win or learn: My first track day experience with TVS Young Media Racer Program

Watching automotive motorsports on a television screen looks glamorous with high speeds, close calls and the second-hand fear that is instilled in you seeing unfortunate crashes. However, watching on television is a whole different ordeal than being in on the action in the flesh. After being an automotive enthusiast my whole life, I recently got the opportunity to experience the action first-hand. TVS organised the ninth edition of its Young Media Racer Program. This initiative is designed to nurture and identify young motorbike racing talent in India. TVS has been deeply involved in racing since 1981, starting with 50 cc mopeds and now making history as the first to introduce electric two-wheeler racing in 2023. It’s clear that racing is in their DNA, and I felt privileged to be part of that legacy.

The training and qualifying sessions were held at the iconic Madras International Circuit in Chennai. This writer was one among 42 journalists and content creators under the age of 30 who got this opportunity to go through Level-1 training, followed by a qualification session. With very little motorbike riding experience, I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to hone my two-wheeler riding skills. Here’s a quick roundup of everything I experienced during this intense one-day program.

TVS Young Media Racer Program: Meeting the mentors

The day kicked off bright and early at 8 am, as we gathered in the pits. After a quick group photograph, we were introduced to our instructors for the day—Harry Sylvester, Jagan K, Ahamed KY, and Arvind Ganesh. With years of racing experience and multiple championship wins under their belts, their presence instilled confidence in us rookies.

The instructors were professional riders themselves. Ahamed KY, the first Indian to enter Moto3, was also a part of this crew.

TVS Young Media Racer Program: Understanding the rules

Our first session was a crucial one—a briefing where the instructors walked us through the dos and don’ts of racing. It wasn’t just about speed, it was about respect on the track, safe overtaking, and discipline. We went over critical track safety rules like not riding in the opposite direction and how to properly exit and enter the pits after a session.

TVS Young Media Racer Program: Race flags, racing line and engine braking

Next, we dived into learning race communication through flags. These colour-coded flags are the only form of communication between track officials and riders. Each carried a specific message, whether it was a hazard ahead, a race-suspended situation, or a caution signal. We were then taught about the racing line, the fastest and most efficient way around the track, as well as using the corner-apex-corner method.

We were also introduced to the concept of engine braking. The first practice session on the track involved staying in fourth gear and avoiding using the brakes entirely, letting the engine do the braking. We also practised the pit-entry hand signal, something I made sure to remember every time I came back into the pits.

TVS Young Media Racer Program: Gearing up

Once the first theory session was done, it was time to suit up. But before putting on our safety gear, each of us had to pass a breathalyser test, followed by a gear scrutiny check once we were suited up. Safety is taken very seriously, and rightly so. Suiting up is no easy feat; and getting into the suit required a decent amount of effort and strength.

The racing gear had the riders well compressed and protected to avoid cramping of muscles and protect in case of a crash.

But it was all worth it as I finally got to sit on the bike, the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. At first glance, these machines have been stripped of non-essential elements like headlamps and turn indicators. The bike sports a lightweight build and a free-flow exhaust that roars with a raspy growl. The clutch and brake levers have been upgraded to more durable and adjustable ones. The gearbox felt notchy, which worked well with the kind of boots we were wearing and helped avoid accidental shifts. ABS was disabled, and there was no rev counter or speedometer. It was clear this wasn’t a regular Apache 200. It was a lean, mean racing machine. With a slight press of the switch, the bike came to life. Others were already enjoying revving their engines to the limiters.

TVS Young Media Racer Program: Lessons and practice

It was finally time to hit the track. I started my bike and followed the instructors for a few familiarisation laps. They pointed out key markers like apex points and marshal positions. So far, so good, I thought to myself as we returned to the pits to continue the next round of theory.

The second lesson focused on riding posture and cornering techniques. We were told to position the ball of our foot on the pegs, among other insightful techniques. After the lesson, I got back on the bike to put everything into practice. This time, the pace increased, and trying to remember multiple things at once made me forget one of the most basic instructions: "Look where you want to go."

I only remembered this when I noticed dirt near the edge of the track. I looked at it to remind myself to avoid it but ended up staring at it too long. You can probably guess what happened next—I went wide and off track, onto the grass. My bike wobbled and every warning bell inside my head started going off. I quickly regained composure, let go of the throttle, and swerved slightly to the left. What a save! I assured myself.

Riders needed to be focused on the track, looking where they wanted to go instead of where they were.

Noting my mistake, I worked on fixing it in the next few laps. I started gaining confidence, touching higher speeds, and leaning the bike with more control. With increasing speed came more wind pressure, so I crouched and hugged the tank to stay aerodynamic on the straights. By the end of the session, I was far more aware of the risks involved in racing. Naturally, I felt even more nervous about the final qualifying round.

The third practice session took place after another theory session where we learned about race starts, formation laps, and braking points. I did my best to absorb everything and carry that knowledge onto the track.

TVS Young Media Racer Program: Qualifying round

Finally, after all the training, it was time to put our skills to the test. We were given 15 minutes on the track to set our fastest lap. This would determine who qualified for the TVS One Make Championship. I was still anxious about taking corners too fast and crashing, but I gave it my all, pushing myself and the bike with every lap. I knew I wasn’t going to beat riders who had been riding for years, but I wanted to end the day as a better rider than I was when I started.

TVS Young Media Racer Program: What I learnt

Riding under the scorching Chennai sun is no joke but I pushed through every session, learning more with every lap.

At the end of a super intense day, I realised that racing is all about winning or learning. There’s no room for mistakes on the track. Once you’re out there, you need to give it everything you’ve got. You have to be fit—physically and mentally—to make it through. Winning the race requires so much more than just speed. It’s about control, awareness, and a relentless drive to improve. Although this experience was my first, I’m positive that more time on the track would bring a lot more learning to me. Not just that, it would even help hone my skills on the road and inculcate a habit of safer riding.

