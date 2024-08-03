Warranty without borders: Royal Enfield introduces global warranty across range

Indian two-wheeler giant, Royal Enfield has introduced a first-of-its-kind consumer programme bringing international warranty on its motorcycle range. The new ‘Borderless Warranty Program’ is a global warranty initiative that offers international coverage on the brand’s bikes, allowing customers to ride without restrictions. Royal Enfield motorcycle owners will be able to avail the benefit of the manufacturer’s presence in several countries.

Royal Enfield Bikes Global Warranty

Any Royal Enfield motorcycle currently under warranty is covered under the brand’s borderless warranty program. New customers will be able to purchase the global warranty from authorised company stores across the globe. The brand has a presence across 2,605 cities in over 70 countries including India with a network of over 3,000 authorised service touch points. The company says its new warranty program allows customers to explore the world without the burden of maintenance concerns.

All Royal Enfield motorcycles currently under warranty are eligible for the brand’s global warranty program

Commenting on the launch global warranty program, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, "At Royal Enfield, we are dedicated to fostering a vibrant global community of riders who share our passion for exploration and adventure. With the introduction of the Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty Program, we aim to redefine customer experience by offering unprecedented levels of support and assurance to riders across the world.“

Royal Enfield Borderless Warranty Program: How does it work?

All Royal Enfield motorcycles currently under warranty are eligible for the brand’s global warranty program. The eligible motorcycles can avail of warranty services in another region across the world irrespective of the country of registration at any of the brand’s authorised service centres. The company has clarified that the motorcycles exported from one country to another under personal imports will not be eligible for the global warranty program.

The terms also include that the periodic maintenance services have been availed in the respective period/kilometre ranges as per the schedule in the owner’s manual at authorised outlets. The rider will need to carry the maintenance and service records, proof of ownership and motorcycle registration document for verification.

The repairs under warranty are only for the remainder of the original warranty period and can only be fixed at authorised service centres. The company has also clarified that it does not take responsibility for any aftermarket parts on the motorcycle. It will “take utmost care while disassembly and reassembly or removal and refitment of non-genuine spare parts."

