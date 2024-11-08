Want to buy Honda Shine 125? Here are five alternatives that you should consider

Honda Shine is one of the most popular 125 cc commuter motorcycle. It was first launched in 2006, it has become one of Honda's best-selling models in India. Powered by a 125cc air-cooled engine, the Shine delivers a blend of power and mileage that has been appreciated by a lot of its customers. However, if you want to explore the market for other motorcycles, here are five alternatives for you.

1 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Engine 124 cc View Offers View More Details Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most popular nameplates in the Indian market. The smallest Pulsar that the automaker sells is the Pulsar 125. It is priced between ₹81,843 and ₹97,133. Both prices are ex-showroom. It uses a 109.7 cc single cylinder unit that produces 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2 Hero Glamour Engine 125 cc View Offers View More Details Hero Glamour is another popular 125 cc commuter model in the Indian market. It has been the Indian market for quite some time now. The motorcycle comes with i3s technology to save fuel and enhance fuel efficiency, digital instrument cluster, a side stand indicator, LED headlamp and a USB port to charge mobile devices.

3 Bajaj CT 125X Engine 124.4 cc View Offers View More Details The CT 125X is a rugged commuter from Bajaj Auto. It is based on the CT range of motorcycles which has been quite popular for being reliable and relatively affordable. The CT 125X comes with LED Daytime Running Lamp, Combi-braking system, a USB charger to charge mobile devices and an electronic carburettor. It is offered in two variants - Drum and Disc. They are priced at ₹ ₹74,016 and ₹77,216 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

4 Hero Super Splendor Hero Splendor is one of the most popular motorcycles in the commuter segment because of its affordability, reliability and cost of running. However, then there is the Super Splendor which does not feel as rudimentary as the Splendor. It is powered by a 124.7 cc engine that puts out around 10 bhp and 10.6 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. The motorcycle is offered in two variants - Drum and Disc. They are priced at ₹80,848 and ₹84,748 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

5 Bajaj Pulsar N125 The Pulsar N125 is the latest motorcycle to join Bajaj's lineup. It does not share anything with the Pulsar 125. Instead, it is based on the new-gen Pulsars that belong to the N range. The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N125 starts at ₹94,707 and goes up to ₹98,707. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered in two variants - LED Disc and LED Disc BT.

