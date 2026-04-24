Want to buy BMW F 450 GS? Key facts you must know

BMW Motorrad has finally launched its entry-level adventure tourer, the BMW F 450 GS, in India, which comes as a baby GS, available at a starting price of ₹4.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW F 450 GS is the most affordable BMW adventure tourer motorcycle in the Indian market, as the company has already discontinued the BMW G310 GS .

Consumers who seek to buy a BMW adventure bike without spending an eye-tearing amount, the new BMW F 450 GS pose as a new entry point in BMW’s expansive ‘GS’ world to them. The motorcycle is manufactured in India by the TVS Motor Company, BMW Motorrad's strategic partner, to achieve competitive pricing.

If you have been planning to buy the BMW F 450 GS, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts about this adventure tourer motorcycle.

BMW F 450 GS: Price, colour & variants

BMW F450 GS: Variant-wise prices & colours Variants Colours Price (ex-showroom) Base Cosmic Black ₹ 4.70 lakh Exclusive Cosmic Black ₹ 4.90 lakh Trophy Cosmic Black, Racing Blue Metallic ₹ 5.30 lakh

The BMW F 450 GS is available in three trim options: Base, Exclusive, and Trophy. The Base variant is priced at ₹4.70 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Exclusive and Trophy trims are priced at ₹4.90 lakh and ₹5.30 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The motorcycle is available in two colour choices: Cosmic Black and Racing Blue Metallic. The latter one is available only on the top-end Trophy trim.

BMW F 450 GS: Numbers that matter

The BMW F 450 GS comes with a kerb weight of 178 kg. The ADV gets a 14-litre fuel tank, which offers a long range without refuelling. The F450 GS has a seat height of 845 mm, and it runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

BMW F 450 GS: What powers it?

BMW F450 GS: Powertrain Engine 420 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine Transmission 6-speed with slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter Power 48 bhp @ 8,750 rpm Torque 43 Nm @ 6,750 rpm

Powering the BMW F 450 GS is a 420 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine produces 48 bhp peak power at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm. The motorcycle comes equipped with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter. The top-end trim Trophy also comes with an Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) that automatically manages clutch operations without manual input.

BMW F 450 GS: Riding modes & safety

The BMW F 450 GS gets multiple riding modes: Rain, Road, and Enduro. The mid-trim Exclusive and top-trim Trophy get the Enduro Pro mode as an additional one. The ADV comes with traction control modes, ABS modes, engine braking control, dual-channel ABS with off-road modes for rider assist and safety.

BMW F 450 GS: Brake, suspension & wheel

For suspension duty, the Base and Exclusive have non-adjustable 43 mm USD front forks, while the Trophy gets compression and rebound adjustability. At the rear, the monoshock absorber has adjustable pre-load and rebound with travel-dependent damping in all three variants. The bike runs on alloy wheels, while tubeless spoked wheels are also available as an option. Both front and rear wheels come equipped with disc brakes for braking duty.

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