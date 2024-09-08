Want to buy a Jawa 42 FJ 350? : Five key highlights you should know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The Jawa 42 FJ 350 from Classic Legends is an all-new version of the existing Jawa 42, and the model features updated looks and a larger engine. The new model retains the iconic roadster silhouette and has been built as a nod to the founder of the original Jawa brand, František Janeček. Prices of the motorcycle start at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliveries will begin on October 2, this year.
Also Read : Upcoming motorcycles in India
The 2024 Jawa 42 range differs in terms of style and technical attributes, however several features do carry over. The power unit in the FJ 350 takes shape as an improved version of the same 334cc engine that drives the regular 42. Here are five key highlights of the new Jawa 42 FJ 350:
The new FJ 350 sports the bigger 334cc engine, which produces 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque through a six-speed constant mesh gearbox. The redesigned unit significantly improves noise and vibration levels, thermal management, and overall performance.
Classic Legends offers the new Jawa 42 FJ 350 in four matte colour options and one chrome option. The matte options include Aurora Forest Matte, Cosmo Blue Matte, Deep Black Matte Red Clad, and Deep Black Matte with Black Clad. The only chrome option that is available is named Mystique Copper.
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 features a more aggressive design than the conventional 42. The fuel tank features various designs that vary depending on the color option opted for. While the side panels and fenders have been carried over, the new 42 FJ features a revamped seat design and updated ergonomics that require a more dedicated seating posture.
The motorcycle is built on a double cradle chassis and is supported by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers in the back with pre-load adjustment. The Jawa 42 FJ 350's braking system includes a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The motorcycle also comes with dual-channel ABS and an accessible ground clearance of 178 mm.
The motorcycle comes with a new designed for its alloy wheels and these bring a machined look. The FJ 350 further ffeatures an off-set fuel tank cap and an upswept dual-pipe exhaust system. It has an LED headlight, a digital instrument cluster, and an assist and slipper clutch.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.