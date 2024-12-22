Looking for the best cruiser motorcycle under 3 lakh? Here are five you can consider

Manufacturers have been introducing a wide range of options that cater to all sorts of riders, with more and more names coming into the fold. Cruiser bikes have now become a distinct segment of motorcycles and there are a whole range of options available at accessible rates. If you want to get your hands on one of them, here are the five best cruiser bikes you can buy under ₹3 lakh.

For the longest time, the Indian motorcycle market remained limited to reliable, fuel-efficient commuter-class bikes. Bigger displacement bikes were almost unheard of, and apart from Royal Enfield, there were less than adequate number of options when it came to cruisers. Heading into 2025, the Indian cruiser bike segment is booming with a plethora of options ranging from accessible, sub-2 lakh bikes to range-topping limited edition models hovering near the one crore mark.

1 BSA Gold Star 650: The BSA Gold Star 650 is a modern classic cruiser priced from ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the first bike from the British brand to be sold in India under the Classic Legends ownership. It retains the design language of the original Gold Star sold between 1938 and 1963. It is powered by a 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit is one of the largest displacement single-cylinder engines to be sold in India and it makes 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Gold Star 650 gets telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. There are disc brakes at either end with 320 mm front disc and a 255 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The Gold Star 650 offers the biggest displacement out of all bikes in this list due to its competitive pricing.

2 Royal Enfield Meteor 350: The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a neo-retro cruiser bike listed at a starting price of ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Replacing the Thunderbird 350, this is Royal Enfield’s first 350 cc bike to be made on the J-series platform. Powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine, the Meteor 350 makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a five-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch. It is equipped with 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are taken up by a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The Meteor 350 covers a broad range with four variants and 12 colour options.

3 Jawa 42 FJ: The Jawas 42 FJ is another cruiser bike from Classic Legends and is priced from ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is made as an all-new iteration of the existing Jawa 42 and features cosmetic enhancements as well as a larger engine. Driven by the upgraded 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, the 42 FJ makes 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque. Built on a double cradle chassis, the bike is fitted with telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers with pre-load adjustability at the rear. The Jawa 42 FJ’s braking system includes a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike is available in four matte colour options and one chrome exterior scheme.

5 TVS Ronin: The TVS Ronin is a neo-retro cruiser bike available with six colour options across three variants and is priced from ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most affordable cruiser on this list and is going to get updated with a 2025 model that brings dual-channel ABS to the mid variants. It is powered by a 225 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. This unit is capable of churning out 20.12 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3.750 rpm. It is held up by 41 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock with seven-step adjustable pre-load. It rides on 17-inch alloys with a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. The 2025 Ronin is expected to carry over the same powertrain with no mechanical changes.

