These are the 5 best motorcycles with over 40 bhp under 5 lakh in India

These motorcycles cater to enthusiasts who prioritise strong acceleration, high-speed cruising, and dynamic handling, whether on the track, highway, or twisty backroads. From street nakeds and adventure tourers to fully-faired sportbikes, this guide highlights the most capable machines currently available in India that offer serious performance without breaching the premium price barrier:

Powerful motorcycles have always been out of reach for many an enthusiast, with premium price points raising the barrier of entry across classes. In recent years, manufacturers have been steadily introducing new models which cater to riders seeking performance at accessible prices. To this end, the Indian motorcycle market now features several options that make well over 40 bhp while staying under the ₹5 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

1 KTM 390 Adventure: The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹3.68 lakh (ex-showroom). This is an off-road-oriented adventure tourer that features a design inspired by KTM’s Dakar bikes. While it carries a ₹31,000 premium over the recently-launched 390 Enduro R, it features improved comfort and wind protection for those looking to make long-distance expeditions. Driven by the new 398.63 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, it makes 45 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The 390 Adventure is built around a new steel trellis frame with 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock unit, both with 230 mm of travel. Braking duties are taken care of by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with ByBre radial calipers. The ADV brings a range of features such as cornering traction control, off-road ABS, and cruise control.

2 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: If you are a more laid-back rider with no special interest in taking things off course, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 might be the best bang for your buck. Priced from ₹3.09 lakh (ex-showroom), this modern classic cruiser comes with a hefty 648 cc inline twin-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. This powerplant can churn out 46.8 bhp of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,150 rpm. The Interceptor is built around a steel tubular, double cradle frame with telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shocks with adjustable preload at the rear. It rides on 18-inch alloy or spoke wheels fitted with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. Royal Enfield has built the Interceptor as a 1970s-inspired no-frills cruiser, and as such, it leaves behind a modern tech suite for analogue guages, LED lights, and a USB charging port.

3 Yamaha YZF-R3: Sportbikes offer a greater sense of thrill over tourers and cruisers, and if that is your thing, the Yamaha R3 is positioned as one of the better options for your wallet. Priced at ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the R3 is a premium small-capacity sportbike powered by a 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This high-revving motor makes 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike is underpinned by a diamond frame with USD front forks and a rear monoshock with a swingarm. It rides on 17-inch alloys with a 298 mm front disc and a 200 mm rear disc supported by dual-channel ABS. The R3 is equipped with a barebones tech suite that includes LED lighting and an LCD cluster, while missing out on advanced rider aids and tech.

5 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is a no-frills street naked based on the KTM 390 Duke, and it comes priced at ₹2.97 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 398.63 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out 46 bhp at 9,600 rpm and 39 Nm of max torque at 7,000 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox on duty, and the bike comes with a bi-directional quickshifter. The Svartpilen is underpinned by a steel trellis frame that is held up by WP Apex 43 mm USD forks in the front and a WP Apex rear monoshock, both adjustable. Braking duties are taken over by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS and ByBre calipers. These are fitted onto 17-inch spoke wheels in Pirelli tyres. Features include ride-by-wire technology, Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, and five-inch TFT cluster with two ride modes.

