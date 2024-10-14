HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Want A Royal Enfield Classic That Fits Anywhere? Check This Limited Edition Masterpiece

Want a Royal Enfield Classic that fits anywhere? Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2024, 18:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Available in Chrome Black, Maroon Chrome, Forest Green Chrome, Teal Green, Battle Green, Gun Grey, and Jet Black, Royal Enfield stated that each model
...
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Available for booking at ₹94,990, these models have multiple moving parts and weigh a substantial 8.5 kg.
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Available for booking at ₹94,990, these models have multiple moving parts and weigh a substantial 8.5 kg.

Indian two wheeler maker, Royal Enfield is known for its extensive range of bikes which come in all sizes, quite literally. While the bike maker has been quite aggressive with the launches of its engine powered two wheelers, it has now re-launched its range of scale models. First launched in 2022, Royal Enfield Classic 500 limited edition 1:3 scale model is now available for a flash sale on October 15, 2024 at 12:15 pm.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 scale models

The scale model has been targeted towards motorcycle enthusiasts and collectors. These 1:3 scale miniatures are available in seven different colour options: Chrome Black, Maroon Chrome, Forest Green Chrome, Teal Green, Battle Green, Gun Grey, and Jet Black. The company stated that each model has been designed to capture the essence of the Classic 500, offering a smaller yet faithful version of the motorcycle.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349 cc
₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield classic 350 bobber
Engine Icon349 cc MaxSpeed Icon114 kmph
₹ 2 - 2.10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Constellation (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Constellation
Engine Icon700 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Royal Enfield claims that each unit is handcrafted using 964 individual components, ensuring that even the smallest features of the motorcycle are accurately replicated. Available for booking at 94,990, these models have multiple moving parts and weigh a substantial 8.5 kg. With dimensions of 780 mm in length, 380 mm in width, and 261 mm in height, they offer an impressive physical presence for a miniature.

Other notable features of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 1:3 scale model are wire-spoke wheels, the peashooter exhaust, and the classic rider-only seat with springs. The company claims that these details are made from materials that closely mirror the original motorcycle.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, explained that the 1:3 scale models were initially started as an internal passion project, with no commercial intent. “What began as a homage to our love for motorcycling, has evolved into a one-of-a-kind offering and a collection item for those who truly appreciate Royal Enfield’s storied heritage and legacy. On popular demand, we are happy to announce the re-introduction of these scaled models and honouring the spirit of pure motorcycling cherished by our community," he added.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2024, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS: royal enfield classic 500 royal enfield

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.