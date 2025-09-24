VLF Mobster sporty scooter to be launched in India tomorrow: What to expect?

Motohaus, the official distributor of VLF scooters, will be launching the new Mobster scooter in India tomorrow, September 25, 2025. This will be VLF’s first internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter, after the Tennis electric scooter that’s currently on sale. The VLF Mobster is a sporty offering, promising sharp styling, peppy performance, and a host of features, including a dashcam.

VLF Mobster: To Be Locally Built

Motohause comes from a partnership between the Italian manufacturer and India’s KAW Veloce Motors (KVM), which retails the VLF and Brixton motorcycles. The upcoming VLF Mobster will be locally assembled at the latter’s facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Also Read : VLF Mobster scooter with built-in dashcam confirmed for launch this festive season

The VLF Mobster will be a highly stylised scooter and is likely to come with a 180 cc liquid-cooled engine producing around 17.7 bhp

VLF Mobster: Styling

The VLF Mobster has been designed by renowned Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini, and the scooter takes inspiration from a host of streetfighter motorcycles. The front sports twin LED headlamps with DRLs, a tall flyscreen, and an exposed handlebar. The side panels are sharply designed exposing the engine, while the seat appears compact. The Mobster is expected to arrive in two colour options: red and grey. The model rides on 12-inch alloys with a 120-section tyre at the front and a 130-section tyre at the rear.

VLF Mobster: Features

The VLF Mobster will be loaded with features, including a 5-inch TFT display with screen mirroring, a USB charging port, and switchable dual-channel ABS. The scooter is also expected to get a live dashcam feature, making it one of the first scooters to come equipped with the same in the market.

VLF Mobster: Specifications

The Mobster is globally available with either a 125 cc or 180 cc engine option. The 125 cc single-cylinder motor produces 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque, while the 180 cc version belts out 17.7 bhp and 15.7 Nm. Other mechanical bits include telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, along with disc brakes at either end.

The premium scooter segment is booming with launches this year, and the upcoming VLF Mobster will take on offerings like the TVS NTorq, Hero Xoom 160, Aprilia SR 175, and the like.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: