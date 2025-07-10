⁠VLF Mobster scooter with built-in dashcam confirmed for launch this festive season

Italian two-wheeler brand VLF (Velocifero) has announced it will be launching the Mobster scooter in the country during the festive season this year. The VLF Mobster will be the brand’s second offering to go on sale in India after the VLF Tennis electric scooter, and promises to be a sporty offering packed with a host of features, including a built-in dashcam. VLF is represented in India by Motohaus, which has also brought Brixton Motorcycles to the country.

VLF Mobster: Sporty Design

The VLF Mobster will be a petrol-powered scooter and is targeted at young buyers. The sporty offering has been designed by famed Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini and appears to be heavily inspired by high-performance streetfighter motorcycles. The design language is sharp and angular, with plenty of cuts and creases on the bodywork. The front apron integrates the twin LED headlamps with DRLs, a tall flyscreen, and an exposed handlebar. The profile gets minimal bodywork with the exposed engine and a compact seat. Expect the model to arrive in two colours - red and grey.

The VLF Mobster will be loaded on tech with features like a front dashcam, liquid cooling, switchable ABS, TFT console, phone mirroring, and lots more

Commenting on the VLF Mobster, Tushar Shelke, Founder of Motohaus India, stated, “With the Mobster, we will not just be adding another scooter to the market, we will be creating a new category altogether once launched." He added, “When you combine segment-leading technologies like liquid cooling, switchable ABS, and an integrated dash cam with aggressive Italian design, it becomes more than just a ride. It’s about what it says about you. The Mobster speaks the Gen Z language – powerful, connected, and unapologetically stylish."

VLF Mobster: Underpinnings

The VLF Mobster will be underpinned by a high-tensile steel frame with a hydraulic suspension setup. Stopping power will come from disc brakes at either end. The scooter will get alloy wheels wrapped in premium tyres, the company said, without disclosing more details.

The VLF Mobster will be initially available in Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kolhapur, and Sangli, with more markets to be added soon

VLF Mobster: Expected Features

VLF India says the upcoming scooter will get a front dashcam, liquid cooling, and switchable ABS. It will also get a 5-inch TFT display for the instrument console with ride data, notifications, and controls. It will also come with mobile screen mirroring for navigation, call and music controls. The scooter will get a USB charging port as well.

VLF Mobster: Expected Powertrain

VLF has not disclosed the engine options yet, except confirming liquid cooling for the motor. Globally, the scooter is offered with either a 125 cc or 180 cc engine option. The 125 cc engine produces 11.8 bhp and 11.7 Nm of peak torque, while the 180 cc mill produces 17.7 bhp and 15.7 Nm of peak torque. We believe it’s the latter that will make its way to India.

VLF Mobster: Availability

Motohaus India will initially commence sales of the VLF Mobster scooter across major cities, including Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kolhapur, and Sangli. The company says it will expand the availability of the model to other cities in the coming weeks. The launch is expected to take place in the coming months, and the Mobster will be targeting a niche market. The model will compete against the new Aprilia SR 175, Yamaha Aerox 155, and the upcoming Hero Xoom 160 in the premium scooter segment.

