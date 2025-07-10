HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers ⁠vlf Mobster Scooter With Built In Dashcam Confirmed For Launch This Festive Season

⁠VLF Mobster scooter with built-in dashcam confirmed for launch this festive season

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2025, 16:19 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The VLF Mobster will be the brand’s second offering in India after the VLF Tennis e-scooter, and promises to be a sporty offering packed with a host of features, including a dashcam, ABS, and more.

VLF Mobster
The VLF Mobster will be a highly stylised scooter and is likely to come with a 180 cc liquid-cooled engine producing around 17.7 bhp
VLF Mobster
The VLF Mobster will be a highly stylised scooter and is likely to come with a 180 cc liquid-cooled engine producing around 17.7 bhp
View Personalised Offers on
VLF Tennis arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Italian two-wheeler brand VLF (Velocifero) has announced it will be launching the Mobster scooter in the country during the festive season this year. The VLF Mobster will be the brand’s second offering to go on sale in India after the VLF Tennis electric scooter, and promises to be a sporty offering packed with a host of features, including a built-in dashcam. VLF is represented in India by Motohaus, which has also brought Brixton Motorcycles to the country.

VLF Mobster: Sporty Design

The VLF Mobster will be a petrol-powered scooter and is targeted at young buyers. The sporty offering has been designed by famed Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini and appears to be heavily inspired by high-performance streetfighter motorcycles. The design language is sharp and angular, with plenty of cuts and creases on the bodywork. The front apron integrates the twin LED headlamps with DRLs, a tall flyscreen, and an exposed handlebar. The profile gets minimal bodywork with the exposed engine and a compact seat. Expect the model to arrive in two colours - red and grey.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Vlf Tennis (HT Auto photo)
VLF Tennis
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Komaki Tn-95 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki TN-95
MaxSpeed Icon85 kmph
₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450S
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki E Access (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki e Access
MaxSpeed Icon71 kmph
₹ 1.20 - 1.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
MaxSpeed Icon73 kmph
₹99,990
Compare
View Offers
Deltic Trento (HT Auto photo)
Deltic Trento
MaxSpeed Icon45 kmph
₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter launched in India at 1.29 lakh, to be made locally

VLF Mobster
The VLF Mobster will be loaded on tech with features like a front dashcam, liquid cooling, switchable ABS, TFT console, phone mirroring, and lots more
VLF Mobster
The VLF Mobster will be loaded on tech with features like a front dashcam, liquid cooling, switchable ABS, TFT console, phone mirroring, and lots more

Commenting on the VLF Mobster, Tushar Shelke, Founder of Motohaus India, stated, “With the Mobster, we will not just be adding another scooter to the market, we will be creating a new category altogether once launched." He added, “When you combine segment-leading technologies like liquid cooling, switchable ABS, and an integrated dash cam with aggressive Italian design, it becomes more than just a ride. It’s about what it says about you. The Mobster speaks the Gen Z language – powerful, connected, and unapologetically stylish."

VLF Mobster: Underpinnings

The VLF Mobster will be underpinned by a high-tensile steel frame with a hydraulic suspension setup. Stopping power will come from disc brakes at either end. The scooter will get alloy wheels wrapped in premium tyres, the company said, without disclosing more details.

VLF Mobster
The VLF Mobster will be initially available in Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kolhapur, and Sangli, with more markets to be added soon
VLF Mobster
The VLF Mobster will be initially available in Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kolhapur, and Sangli, with more markets to be added soon

VLF Mobster: Expected Features

VLF India says the upcoming scooter will get a front dashcam, liquid cooling, and switchable ABS. It will also get a 5-inch TFT display for the instrument console with ride data, notifications, and controls. It will also come with mobile screen mirroring for navigation, call and music controls. The scooter will get a USB charging port as well.

VLF Mobster: Expected Powertrain

VLF has not disclosed the engine options yet, except confirming liquid cooling for the motor. Globally, the scooter is offered with either a 125 cc or 180 cc engine option. The 125 cc engine produces 11.8 bhp and 11.7 Nm of peak torque, while the 180 cc mill produces 17.7 bhp and 15.7 Nm of peak torque. We believe it’s the latter that will make its way to India.

VLF Mobster: Availability

Motohaus India will initially commence sales of the VLF Mobster scooter across major cities, including Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kolhapur, and Sangli. The company says it will expand the availability of the model to other cities in the coming weeks. The launch is expected to take place in the coming months, and the Mobster will be targeting a niche market. The model will compete against the new Aprilia SR 175, Yamaha Aerox 155, and the upcoming Hero Xoom 160 in the premium scooter segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2025, 16:19 pm IST
TAGS: VLF Mobster VLF Mobster VLF India upcoming scooters

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.