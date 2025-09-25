VLF Mobster performance scooter launched in India, priced at 1.30 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The VLF Mobster performance scooter has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). This is the brand’s first ICE offering in India and takes on new premium scooters like the Aprilia SR 175, TVS NTorq 150, and more.
The VLF Mobster has been designed by Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini, and the scooter takes inspiration from a host of streetfighter motorcycles. The front sports twin LED headlamps with DRLs, a tall flyscreen, and an exposed handlebar. The side panels are sharply designed, exposing the engine, while the seat appears compact. The Mobster is expected to arrive in two colour options: red and grey. The model rides on 12-inch alloys with a 120-section tyre at the front and a 130-section tyre at the rear.
The Mobster 125 comes with a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, operable via an illuminated switchgear. It further features keyless ignition and auto start/stop, as well as all-LED lighting. This is also the only 125 cc scooter in the market to offer switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control.
Power on the scooter comes from a 125 cc engine option. The single-cylinder motor produces 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque. It is equipped with dual gas-charged rear shock absorbers, while sporting telescopic forks at the front.
