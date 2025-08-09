VLF Mobster launch confirmed, will debut on September 25. Here's what to expect

Motohaus has officially announced the launch date for the VLF Mobster scooter in India. This sporty scooter will be the company's second model in the country after the Tennis electric scooter, launching on September 25. When it arrives, it will be the first internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter from the brand in India. Notably, the Italian brand has a strategic partnership with KAW Veloce Motors (KVM) for locally assembling the scooter in Kolhapur.

VLF Mobster: Design

The VLF Mobster is a petrol-powered scooter aimed at young buyers. Designed by renowned Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini, it draws heavy inspiration from high-performance streetfighter motorcycles. Its design features sharp, angular lines, with numerous cuts and creases on the bodywork. The front includes twin LED headlights with DRLs, a tall flyscreen, and an exposed handlebar. The profile is minimalistic, with exposed engine components and a compact seat. It is expected to be available in two colours: red and grey.

VLF Mobster: Underpinnings

The scooter features a high-tensile steel frame and hydraulic suspension. Disc brakes will handle braking at both ends. It will come equipped with alloy wheels fitted with premium tyres, although further details haven't been disclosed.

VLF Mobster: Expected features

According to VLF India, the scooter will include a front dashcam, liquid cooling, and switchable ABS. The instrument cluster will be a 5-inch TFT display showing ride data, notifications, and controls. It will also support mobile screen mirroring for navigation, calls, and music controls, and will include a USB charging port.

VLF Mobster: Expected powertrain

While engine options have not been officially revealed, liquid cooling for the motor is confirmed. Globally, the scooter is available with either a 125cc or 180cc engine. The 125cc engine develops 11.8 bhp and 117 Nm of peak torque, whereas the 180cc version produces 17.7 bhp and 15.7 Nm of torque. It is believed the Indian model will feature the 180cc engine.

VLF Mobster: Availability

Motohaus India plans to initially sell the VLF Mobster in major cities like Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kolhapur, and Sangli. The company intends to expand availability to other cities in the coming weeks. The launch is expected within the next few months, targeting a niche market. The Mobster will compete with models like the new Aprilia SR 175, Yamaha Aerox 155, and Hero Xoom 160 in the premium scooter segment.

