Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Vlf Mobster 135: Here Are The Top 5 Things To Know About The Newly Launched Performance Oriented Scooter

VLF Mobster 135: Top 5 things to know about the new performance scooter

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 29 Sept 2025, 18:47 pm
Follow us on:

  • The VLF Mobster 135 debuts in India at 1.30 lakh, offering streetfighter-inspired styling, advanced features, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and a 125 cc performance-focused engine.

The VLF Mobster 135 gets sharp styling and catchy colour schemes,

VLF has made its Indian debut in the internal combustion two-wheeler space with the launch of the Mobster 135, a performance-oriented scooter. Priced at 1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), it enters the premium segment, competing against established sporty scooters such as the Aprilia SR 175 and TVS NTorq 150. Here are 5 things you should know about the scooter:

1Design and styling

The Mobster 135 has been designed by Italian automotive designer Alessandro Tartarini, who is known for his radical approach to two-wheeler aesthetics. The scooter draws heavy inspiration from streetfighter motorcycles, a style that emphasises bold proportions and exposed mechanical elements.

At the front, it carries twin LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, paired with a tall flyscreen for a sportier silhouette. The exposed handlebars and sharply sculpted side panels enhance its aggressive character, while the partially visible engine gives it a raw, motorcycle-inspired look. Its compact single-piece seat rounds off the design. Customers will get two colour choices, red and grey.

2Hardware and dimensions

The Mobster rides on 12-inch alloy wheels, fitted with a 120-section front tyre and a wider 130-section rear tyre. This setup not only strengthens its stance but is also expected to improve road grip and stability. The proportions make it clear that this is not a conventional commuter scooter but a performance-oriented alternative.

3Features and technology

VLF has equipped the Mobster 135 with a 5-inch TFT display offering Bluetooth connectivity for calls, navigation, and media controls. The system is operated via illuminated switchgear, which adds to the premium touch.

The scooter comes with keyless ignition, an auto start/stop function, and an all-LED lighting system for modern-day practicality. What sets it apart in its class is the inclusion of switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control, making it the only 125 cc scooter in India to offer these rider safety aids.

4Engine and suspension

Power comes from a 125 cc single-cylinder engine delivering 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque. While not the most powerful in its segment, the performance figures are tuned for a mix of city agility and highway cruising ability.

Suspension duties are managed by telescopic front forks and dual gas-charged rear shock absorbers, which should help the Mobster offer a balance between comfort and sportiness. The wide tyre setup, paired with electronic rider aids, further supports its performance credentials.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
VLF Mobster 135
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon46 kmpl
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Aprilia SXR 125
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon40 kmpl
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Ntorq 150
Engine Icon149.7 cc Mileage Icon41 kmpl
₹ 1.19 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR155
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon48.58 kmpl
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Aprilia SR Storm
Engine Icon124.49 cc Mileage Icon38.5 kmpl
₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Aprilia SR 125
Engine Icon124.45 cc Mileage Icon40 kmpl
₹ 1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5Market positioning 

The VLF Mobster 135 has been positioned in the premium scooter space, a segment where sporty designs and advanced features are in demand. While rivals like the Aprilia SR 175 boast a higher displacement, the Mobster sets itself apart with unique styling and advanced safety technology that are usually reserved for larger-capacity motorcycles.

By combining bold design, practical features, and segment-first safety aids, the Mobster 135 is expected to appeal to urban riders looking for a scooter that blends style, performance, and exclusivity.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 29 Sept 2025, 18:47 pm IST
TAGS: VLF Mobster 135 VLF Mobster 135
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS