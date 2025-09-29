VLF Mobster 135: Top 5 things to know about the new performance scooter

VLF has made its Indian debut in the internal combustion two-wheeler space with the launch of the Mobster 135, a performance-oriented scooter. Priced at ₹1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), it enters the premium segment, competing against established sporty scooters such as the Aprilia SR 175 and TVS NTorq 150. Here are 5 things you should know about the scooter:

1 Design and styling The Mobster 135 has been designed by Italian automotive designer Alessandro Tartarini, who is known for his radical approach to two-wheeler aesthetics. The scooter draws heavy inspiration from streetfighter motorcycles, a style that emphasises bold proportions and exposed mechanical elements. At the front, it carries twin LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, paired with a tall flyscreen for a sportier silhouette. The exposed handlebars and sharply sculpted side panels enhance its aggressive character, while the partially visible engine gives it a raw, motorcycle-inspired look. Its compact single-piece seat rounds off the design. Customers will get two colour choices, red and grey.

2 Hardware and dimensions The Mobster rides on 12-inch alloy wheels, fitted with a 120-section front tyre and a wider 130-section rear tyre. This setup not only strengthens its stance but is also expected to improve road grip and stability. The proportions make it clear that this is not a conventional commuter scooter but a performance-oriented alternative.

3 Features and technology VLF has equipped the Mobster 135 with a 5-inch TFT display offering Bluetooth connectivity for calls, navigation, and media controls. The system is operated via illuminated switchgear, which adds to the premium touch. The scooter comes with keyless ignition, an auto start/stop function, and an all-LED lighting system for modern-day practicality. What sets it apart in its class is the inclusion of switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control, making it the only 125 cc scooter in India to offer these rider safety aids.

5 Market positioning The VLF Mobster 135 has been positioned in the premium scooter space, a segment where sporty designs and advanced features are in demand. While rivals like the Aprilia SR 175 boast a higher displacement, the Mobster sets itself apart with unique styling and advanced safety technology that are usually reserved for larger-capacity motorcycles. By combining bold design, practical features, and segment-first safety aids, the Mobster 135 is expected to appeal to urban riders looking for a scooter that blends style, performance, and exclusivity.

