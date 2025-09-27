VLF Mobster 135 bags 1,000 bookings in 48 hours

The newly launched VLF Mobster 135 has bagged 1,000 bookings in just 48 hours after launch. The Mobster 135 is a premium performance scooter priced at ₹1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and has been grabbing attention with its radical design and power figures. The introductory price will remain available for the first 2,500 customers, which means there are still 1,500 units up for grabs. The Mobster 135 will be available at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom) once the introductory period is over.

The VLF Mobster 135 is off to a good start in India despite a premium price tag, courtest of its radical styling, powerful engine, and a loaded feature list.

VLF Mobster 135: What's Special?

The Mobster 135 comes to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and is being locally assembled at the brand’s facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The performance scooter sets itself apart from other 125 cc scooters with its radical design and features. Designed by Italian designer Alessandro Tartarini, the styling is a cross between an ADV and a streetfighter. There are multiple sharp panels, twin projector headlamps, all-LED lighting, and a lot more.

The VLF Mobster 135 is sharply styled, while power comes from a liquid-cooled 125 cc engine tuned for 12.1 bhp and 11.7 Nm

VLF Mobster 135: Specifications

The powertrain also stands out with the 125 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 12.1 bhp and 11.7 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is limited to 105 kmph. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. The Mobster 135 is the only 125 cc scooter in the country to get switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres.

VLF Mobster 135: Features

On the feature front, the VLF Mobster 135 is equipped with a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, illuminated switchgear, keyless ignition, auto start/stop, and more. The company is also offering a dashcam with the scooter as an accessory. VLF claims a fuel efficiency of 46 kmpl on the Mobster 135, while the fuel tank capacity measures eight litres.

The VLF Mobster 135 promises a fuel efficiency of 46 kmpl (claimed) with an 8-litre fuel tank

Speaking about the new offering, Tushar Shelke, Founder & MD, Motohaus India, said, “The Mobster has roared past 1,000 bookings! This milestone proves that India is ready for the Mobcity revolution, and we’re just getting started."

VLF Mobster 135: Rivals

Deliveries of the new Mobster 135 are slated to begin from November onwards across the country. The new offering will compete against models like the Hero Xoom 160, TVS NTorq 150, Aprilia SR 175, Yamaha Aerox 155, and the like in the same segment.

