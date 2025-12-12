HT Auto
Vida's Dirt.e K3 Launches In India And It's The Coolest E Bike Kids Can Actually Ride

Vida’s Dirt.E K3 launched in India: The coolest e-bike kids can actually ride

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2025, 13:14 pm
  • The Dirt.E K3 is Vida’s first off-road EV for children with adjustable suspension, ride modes, and parental controls.

Dirt.E K3
Vida launches the Dirt.E K3 electric dirt bike in India, designed for young riders aged 4 to 10
Dirt.E K3
Vida launches the Dirt.E K3 electric dirt bike in India, designed for young riders aged 4 to 10
Hero MotoCorp’s electric arm, Vida, has launched its first electric dirt bike for children, introducing the Vida Dirt.E K3 to the Indian market. The model, which made its global debut at EICMA earlier this year, is now officially on sale from December 12. Prices start at 69,990 (ex-showroom) for the first 300 units, positioning it as a niche and accessible off-road offering for young and aspiring riders.

Designed for children aged 4 to 10, the Dirt.E K3 is Vida’s first product under its new off-road sub-brand, Dirt.E. The company prioritises adaptability as a key part of the bike’s design. The K3 offers an adjustable wheelbase and height, with suspension settings that can be altered across three levels, Small, Medium and High, to match a child’s growth over time. This approach gives the model greater longevity in a segment where most products are quickly outgrown.

These settings help adjust the bike’s overall size at three points of the chassis. Users can unscrew the front forks, the rear shocks, and the middle to increase the height to the desired size. This ensures that parents do not feel the need to keep buying new bikes as their child grows over time. The feature also enables riding schools to buy only a handful of units, which can be tailored to each child without having to keep a huge stock.

Dirt.E K3: Battery and range

Dirt.E K3
The K3 features adjustable suspension, wheelbase and seat height to grow along with the child
Dirt.E K3
The K3 features adjustable suspension, wheelbase and seat height to grow along with the child

Powering the Dirt.E K3 is a 360 Wh removable battery paired with a 500W electric motor. With this setup, the bike brings a top speed limited to 25 kmph, keeping performance within suitable limits for beginner riders. The battery takes approximately 2 hours to charge from 20 to 80 per cent, and it will provide up to 2-3 hours of use under average riding conditions.

The electric dirt bike comes with three riding modes, Beginner, Amateur and Pro, with speeds capped at 7-8 kmph, 16-17 kmph and 23-25 kmph, respectively. Similar to turning up the difficulty in a video game, these modes allow the child to progress as they gain confidence and skill over time.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp overtakes Ola Electric in November 2025 EV 2-wheeler sales – FADA

Dirt.E K3: Safety and parental controls

The K3 dirt bike brings a range of safety features that aim to keep your child safe as they learn the hard and fast rules of riding a two-wheeler. It offers a lanyard with a magnetic kill switch, which, when pulled off, will instantly cut the power to the motor. The bike further features a chest pad for impact protection, removable footpegs, a brake rotor cover, and a grabrail at the rear to easily load on and off a car.

Vida has also integrated app-based connected features, allowing guardians/parents to monitor the child and change the bike’s parameters to ensure safety. Through the mobile app, parents can limit speed, track riding activity and monitor usage patterns.

The Dirt.E K3’s design has already been recognised internationally, having secured a Red Dot Award 2025 for its form and functional approach.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2025, 13:14 pm IST
TAGS: VIDA hero motocorp

