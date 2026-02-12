Vespa Officina 8 special edition launched in India from 1.34 Lakh

The Vespa Officina 8 special edition has been launched in India to pay tribute to the historic workshop at Piaggio ’s Pontedera facility in Italy, where the first Vespa was conceptualised and developed. The limited-run model is available in both 125cc and 150cc engine options and is priced from ₹1.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). The scooter is now on sale at select Vespa dealerships across the country.

Officina 8 is a reference to the dedicated experimental department established in 1944 within the Piaggio plant. This workshop operated independently from the main production lines and focused on prototyping, testing and refining new mechanical concepts. It was within this environment that the original Vespa design was finalised and patented in 1946, introducing elements such as the step-through steel frame, handlebar-mounted gear controls and a compact powertrain layout that would go on to define the brand’s identity.

The Officina 8 edition is finished in a dedicated matte metallic Blue Officina 8 shade

The newly introduced Vespa Officina 8 reflects its heritage through its functional design ethos. The steel monocoque body is finished in a dedicated matte metallic shade called Blue Officina 8, developed exclusively for this model. The colour is said to reflect the industrial tools, machinery and workwear associated with the original workshop. Metallic rivets and accents in brass and aluminium tones complement the paint finish and lend the scooter a characteristic look.

Mechanically, the Officina 8 remains unchanged from the standard models and is offered with the familiar 125cc and 150cc powertrains currently available in Vespa’s lineup.

Metallic rivets and brass accents highlight the scooter’s heritage-inspired styling

Alongside the scooter, Vespa has introduced a coordinated range of accessories and merchandise aligned with the Officina 8 theme. A matching helmet, finished in the same Blue Officina 8 shade, is included as standard with the scooter. Buyers can also opt for a colour-matched top box finished in the same matte tone. The merchandise collection includes windcheaters, hoodies, T-shirts, backpacks and key chains carrying Officina 8 branding.

Each customer will also receive a specially curated welcome kit packaged in a tin case, which includes an owner’s book detailing the origins and historical significance of Officina 8 within Vespa’s development journey.

