Venezuela turmoil unlikely to impact Bajaj Auto, exports below 1% of total

By: PTI
Updated on: 05 Jan 2026, 09:06 am
  • Bajaj Auto said its exports to Venezuela make up less than 1% of total overseas shipments, with the company seeing no material impact from the ongoing crisis.

FILE PHOTO: Men exit a Bajaj Auto Ltd. dealer shop in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo (REUTERS)

Bajaj Auto on Sunday said its exports to Venezuela accounts for less than 1 per cent of its total overseas shipments.

The South American country has plunged into a crisis after the US captured its President, Nicolas Maduro, on Saturday.

"We do export to Venezuela. Pulsar and Boxer are very popular, but these exports are less than 1 per cent of our total exports," Rakesh Shamra, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said.

He was responding to a query about the implications on its operations in the country following the capture of Maduro by the US.

In the April-December period of FY26, Bajaj Auto's total exports stood at 16,39,971 units as against 13,73,595 units in the year-ago period, up 19 per cent.

Another Indian automaker, TVS Motor Company, said it has no meaningful presence in Venezuela.

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2026, 09:06 am IST
