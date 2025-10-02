Updated TVS Raider 125 to be launched soon

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to introduce the updated Raider 125 during this festive season. The TVS Raider 125 is one of the popular-selling motorcycles for the brand, and the two-wheeler giant is expected to bring timely improvements to the bike to improve its competitiveness. According to dealerships we spoke to, the updated Raider will get subtle changes, along with possibly new colour options.

TVS Raider 125 to get ABS soon

The updated TVS Raider 125 is expected to come equipped with a rear disc brake and possibly the addition of single-channel ABS. Both features will help make the executive commuter motorcycle safer than before, while also complying with future norms that mandate ABS on all bikes. The single-channel ABS will be a step-up from the combi-braking system currently available with the motorcycle. Moreover, the Raider is likely to come with a new paint scheme coupled with new body graphics for a fresh look.

Power will continue to come from the 124.8 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine tuned for 11.22 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.75 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike has telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. At present, the motorcycle comes with a drum brake setup on the base trim, which could be discontinued once the updated model arrives.

The updated TVS Raider 125 is also expected to attract a higher price tag, courtesy of the new safety tech. The bike is currently priced from ₹80,500 for the base drum variant, which could see an increment of ₹5,000-6,000. Notably, the Raider disc variants are priced from ₹86,500 onwards. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

More details on the updated TVS Raider 125 will be available in the coming days. The motorcycle will continue to compete against the Honda SP 125, Hero Glamour 125 X, and the like in the segment.

