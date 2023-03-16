HT Auto
Updated Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 to launch today

Royal Enfield recently launched the black edition of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in the global market. It gets a host of upgrades over the motorcycles that are currently on sale in the Indian market. Now, it is expected that the updated Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be launched today in the Indian market.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 09:45 AM
Royal Enfield has finally updated the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with new features, alloy wheels and colourways. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/royalenfieldeurope)
Royal Enfield has finally updated the 650 Twins. But the new models are unveiled in UK. Having said that, it is expected that they will arrive to India as well. 
Both motorcycles now get two new colour schemes. The Interceptor 650 is now available in Black Ray and Barcelona Blue. The Continental GT 650 will get Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey paint schemes.
The motorcycles get new switchgear. There are also blacked-out elements for the engine casing and exhausts. 
There is also a USB port that comes in handy for charging mobile devices.
The motorcycle also gets new switch gear that is derived from new-gen Royal Enfields.
The 650 Twins are now equipped with a new LED headlamp as well that is derived from the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield has finally added alloy wheels to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. 
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
Royal Enfield has finally updated the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with new features, alloy wheels and colourways. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/royalenfieldeurope)
For 2023, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will feature new colourways that are inspired by the 1970s. As of now, it is not known whether the new feature sets will come to every variant or only the new top-end variant. After the update, the price of the motorcycles will increase as they will also comply with BS6 Stage II norms which means they will be OBD2-ready.

Both motorcycles will come with an LED headlamp that is taken from the Super Meteor 650. The switch gear is also updated to the rotary style switches and is now finished in aluminium. There is also a USB port on offer to charge the mobile devices.

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

Apart from this, there are some cosmetic changes in form of two new colour schemes for both motorcycles. The engine and the exhaust are now blacked-out. To match the new aesthetics, Royal Enfield is also offering blacked-out accessories. For instance, there is a new blacked-out engine guard and bash plate.

However, the biggest update to the 2023 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be the alloy wheels. They have the same design that was spotted last year. Since its launch, owners of the 650 Twins have been requesting alloys as fixing a puncture on a 200+ kg motorcycle is a task. The addition of alloy wheels means that the motorcycles will now run on tubeless tyres. In the global market, the 2023 Interceptor 650 runs on Ceat Zoom Cruz tyres whereas the Continental GT 650 is running on Vredestein tyres. As of now, it is not known whether Vredestein tyres will make their way to the Indian market or not.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 09:45 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650
