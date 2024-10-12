Updated BMW C 400 GT and BMW C 400 X unveiled globally

BMW Motorrad has unveiled updated versions of its two scooters in the global market. There is the C 400 GT and the C 400 X. For 2025, the scooters come with new features and new colour schemes. BMW has not made any mechanical changes. The manufacturer sells the C 400 GT in the Indian market at ₹11.25 lakh ex-showroom. It can be expected that the new updated model will make its way to the India later with a price bump.