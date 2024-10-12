Copyright © HT Media Limited
Updated BMW C 400 GT and BMW C 400 X unveiled globally

Updated BMW C 400 GT and BMW C 400 X unveiled globally

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Oct 2024, 13:27 PM
  • BMW C 400 GT and C 400 X share the same powertrain but different styling.
Both scooters are now being offered in new colour schemes.

BMW Motorrad has unveiled updated versions of its two scooters in the global market. There is the C 400 GT and the C 400 X. For 2025, the scooters come with new features and new colour schemes. BMW has not made any mechanical changes. The manufacturer sells the C 400 GT in the Indian market at 11.25 lakh ex-showroom. It can be expected that the new updated model will make its way to the India later with a price bump.

