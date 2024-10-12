HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Updated Bmw C 400 Gt And Bmw C 400 X Unveiled Globally. Check What's New

Updated BMW C 400 GT and BMW C 400 X unveiled globally with new features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2024, 14:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • BMW C 400 GT and C 400 X share the same powertrain but different styling.
BMW C 400 GT BMW C 400 X
Both scooters are now being offered in new colour schemes.
BMW C 400 GT BMW C 400 X
Both scooters are now being offered in new colour schemes.

BMW Motorrad has unveiled updated versions of its two scooters in the global market. There is the C 400 GT and the C 400 X. For 2025, the scooters come with new features and new colour schemes. BMW has not made any mechanical changes. The manufacturer sells the C 400 GT in the Indian market at 11.25 lakh ex-showroom. It can be expected that the new updated model will make its way to India later with a price bump.

BMW C 400 GT and C 400 X: New features

BMW Motorrad has added electronic safety aids to the C 400 GT and the C 400 X. It now comes with traction control and motor slip regulation. Both features work in conjunction and cut the power off when it detects that the rear wheel is losing traction. There is also IMU now that enables cornering functionality for the anti-lock braking system and traction control.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bmw C 400 Gt (HT Auto photo)
BMW C 400 GT
Engine Icon350 cc Mileage Icon28.6 kmpl
₹ 11.25 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw R 12 (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 12
Engine Icon1170 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 19.90 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw R 18 (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 18
Engine Icon1802.0 cc Mileage Icon17.8 kmpl
₹ 19.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw R Ninet (HT Auto photo)
BMW R nineT
Engine Icon1170.0 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 18.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw F900 Gs (HT Auto photo)
BMW F900 GS
Engine Icon895 cc Mileage Icon43.7 kmpl
₹ 13.75 Lakhs
Compare
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare

BMW C 400 GT and C 400 X: Engine

There are no mechanical changes to the scooters. So, they continue to come with a 334 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It is tuned to produce 34 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 35 Nm at 3,750 rpm. The engine is now EU 5+ compliant and transfers the power to the rear wheel with a CVT transmission.

(Read more: BMW i7 eDrive50 variant launched in India, priced at 2.03 crore)

BMW C 400 GT and C 400 X: Features

The BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT now come with a large 6.5-inch TFT display as standard. It can be connected to the BMW Motorrad Connected app and as part of the Connectivity Pro option, the BMW C 400 GT can also be equipped with a large 10.25" display.

BMW is offering a top case, USB connection, body protection protector, footboard inserts, anodized handlebar weights and hand guards as genuine accessories.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2024, 13:27 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad C 400 GT

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.