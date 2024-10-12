Updated BMW C 400 GT and BMW C 400 X unveiled globally with new features

BMW Motorrad has unveiled updated versions of its two scooters in the global market. There is the C 400 GT and the C 400 X. For 2025, the scooters come with new features and new colour schemes. BMW has not made any mechanical changes. The manufacturer sells the C 400 GT in the Indian market at ₹11.25 lakh ex-showroom. It can be expected that the new updated model will make its way to India later with a price bump.

BMW C 400 GT and C 400 X: New features

BMW Motorrad has added electronic safety aids to the C 400 GT and the C 400 X. It now comes with traction control and motor slip regulation. Both features work in conjunction and cut the power off when it detects that the rear wheel is losing traction. There is also IMU now that enables cornering functionality for the anti-lock braking system and traction control.

BMW C 400 GT and C 400 X: Engine

There are no mechanical changes to the scooters. So, they continue to come with a 334 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It is tuned to produce 34 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 35 Nm at 3,750 rpm. The engine is now EU 5+ compliant and transfers the power to the rear wheel with a CVT transmission.

BMW C 400 GT and C 400 X: Features

The BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT now come with a large 6.5-inch TFT display as standard. It can be connected to the BMW Motorrad Connected app and as part of the Connectivity Pro option, the BMW C 400 GT can also be equipped with a large 10.25" display.

BMW is offering a top case, USB connection, body protection protector, footboard inserts, anodized handlebar weights and hand guards as genuine accessories.

