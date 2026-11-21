The updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been launched in India at ₹1,98,441 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj Pulsar RS200 now gets a 5-inch TFT display, electronic throttle control, multiple ride modes and traction control, along with revised suspension hardware and a radial rear tyre. The motorcycle also receives a power bump, with output increasing from 24.5 PS to 25.5 PS.

Engine and electronic features

The latest update brings an Electronic Throttle Body (ETB) system to the RS200. This enables multiple riding modes, allowing the motorcycle's response to be adapted to different riding conditions. Traction control is another new addition, designed to help manage rear-wheel slip.

The motorcycle also gets a Sports Shifter. Bajaj has not detailed the specific operating characteristics of this feature, but it forms part of the updated model's revised electronic and rider-assistance package.

Suspension and tyre changes

On the hardware front, the RS200 now uses 37 mm upside-down front forks. The rear tyre has also been upgraded to a 140/70-R17 radial unit. These changes join the motorcycle's existing chassis and engine package, while giving the updated model revised suspension and tyre specifications.

New TFT console and equipment

The instrument cluster has been replaced by a 5-inch TFT screen, taking the place of the earlier bonded colour LCD unit. The new console supports Google Maps mirroring for navigation.

Other additions include adjustable levers, a USB Type-C charging port, a hazard switch and Panic Brake Alert. These features expand the equipment list alongside the newly introduced electronic systems.

Commenting on the update, Sarang Kanade, Chief Business Officer, Two-wheeler Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The Pulsar RS200 has always stood for bringing the excitement of racing-inspired performance to the road. With this upgrade, we are taking that experience further by introducing technologies that give riders greater control, adaptability and connectivity, while retaining the distinctive character of the RS. It is another step in our endeavour to make advanced motorcycling technology more accessible, without losing sight of what makes a Pulsar."

The RS200 is part of the Pulsar RS, or Race Sports, range, which combines the NS platform's engineering with a faired design. The update comes as the Pulsar brand marks 25 years in the market, with the RS200 continuing as its fully faired offering.

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